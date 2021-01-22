The Vikram Rathour factor behind Washington Sundar-Shardul Thakur partnership

India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun on Friday revealed the role batting coach Vikram Rathour played in the record Washington Sundar-Shardul Thakur partnership at the Gabba.

Arun said that Vikram Rathour made a concerted effort to ensure bowlers got a chance to bat in the nets, a ploy which reaped rich rewards in the final Test in Brisbane. Speaking to ANI, Arun said:

"Every session in the nets, Shardul (Thakur) would get half an hour to bat during the Test series. Vikram (Rathour) would be working with all the reserves and we had those slingers with us who did an exceptional job, feeding these bowlers balls to play with and that really helped us.”

On Thakur’s batting abilities, Arun said:

"We always knew Shardul can bat because when he had batted in a few of the One-Day games he had come with the cameo innings on many occasions.”

The bowling coach further revealed that Washington Sundar, though he was a net bowler, used to bat every day for half an hour. Praising Vikram Rathour for preparing his team with an eye on the bigger picture, Arun further explained:

“The batting coach made sure all had enough practice. They worked like any other player on tour and spent extra hours. Even Kartik Tyagi who was the net bowler was given equal importance and in the end, it paid off.”

Shardul and Sundar featured in record 123-run stand for the seventh wicket to rescue India from 186 for 6 in their first innings at Gabba.

Gabba the Dhaba for these two guys.



Brilliant from Sundar and Thakur. pic.twitter.com/NouAYYFyN4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 17, 2021

Who is Vikram Rathour?

Now the batting coach of the Indian team, Vikram Rathour opened the batting for the national side in a few matches in the 90s, without much success.

The 51-year-old played six Tests and seven ODIs for India, scoring 131 and 193 runs respectively. He had a highest score of 44 in Test matches, but managed two fifties in one-dayers.

His technique was exposed on two tough tours of England (1996) and South Africa (1997), which spelt the end of his international career.

Shardul Thakur goes for a fantastic 67. Came in when India were in deep trouble with 186/6, since then with Washington Sundar he put on a masterclass. 123 runs partnership for the 7th wicket, what a lovely maiden Test fifty by Shardul.



Well done, deserves every bit of credit. pic.twitter.com/VZQI5IlC1r — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 17, 2021

In 2012, Vikram Rathour was appointed as the national selector from the North Zone.