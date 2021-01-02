The Wanderers, Johannesburg pitch report and weather conditions

The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will host the New Year's Test between Sri Lanka and South Africa this week. The hosts start as the overwhelming favorites to win this match after a magnificent performance in the Boxing Day Test.

Former South African captain Faf du Plessis starred for the team with a career-best knock of 199 runs. Temba Bavuma, Keshav Maharaj, Dean Elgar, and Aiden Markram also registered half-centuries to decimate the visitors in Centurion.

The action will now move to Johannesburg, a venue where South Africa has won 17 of the 41 Test matches. The Proteas have won three out of the last five Tests at the Wanderers.

In the previous Test on this ground, the England cricket team defeated them by 191 runs. However, the Sri Lankan cricket team has always struggled in Johannesburg. The Islanders have played only two Tests at this venue and lost both Tests by an innings.

With the Sri Lankan side set to return to Johannesburg for the final Test against South Africa, here's a look at The Wanderers' pitch report and weather conditions.

The Wanderers Johannesburg pitch report

Raynard van Tonder has been released from the Proteas squad due to a fractured finger on the left hand. The injury took place during Friday's practice session.

Scoring big totals at The Wanderers is a challenge. In the previous Test between England and South Africa, none of the batsmen could score a century. The conditions have been excellent for the fast bowlers.

Anrich Nortje, Beuran Hendricks, and Mark Wood took five-wicket hauls in the last Johannesburg Test match. Besides, even the Indian fast bowlers had not allowed the home team to touch the 200-run mark in the previous India vs. South Africa Test at The Wanderers.

The Sri Lankan pacers will have to bring their 'A' game to the table to ensure their team does not end the South African tour on a losing note. Meanwhile, the home side will look forward to continuing in the same vein.

The Wanderers Johannesburg weather conditions

Are you ready for tomorrow's action as your #Proteas get ready to take flight in the second Test.



Don’t miss a ball and catch the action live on SuperSport, via the CSA official match centre and follow us on social for live updates



#SAvSL #SeeUsOnThePitch pic.twitter.com/vcgCb3ZhAn — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 2, 2021

The weather will be cloudy across the five days of the New Year's Test in Johannesburg. There are predictions for thunderstorms on the second, fourth, and fifth days of this Test. Hence, the chances that this Test match does not produce a winner are very high.