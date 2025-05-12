"The whites will miss you" - Social media floods with wishes from cricket fraternity after Virat Kohli announces his Test retirement

Virat Kohli dropped a major news on his Instagram handle on Monday, May 12, as he announced his retirement from Test cricket. The 36-year-old, who retired from T20Is on the day India lifted the T20 World Cup in 2024, will now continue to represent his nation in the ODI format.

Ad

Words fall short, quite literally, to describe Kohli’s contribution towards not just Indian cricket, but to the sport as a whole. He made several youngsters believe in themselves, becoming their inspiration to do something big in their lives.

Kohli’s exit from test cricket will leave a huge void, which won’t be easy to fill. He was, and will be, irreplaceable in the team, and his contributions to the country will be remembered for ages.

Ad

Trending

Members of the cricket fraternity swarmed to social media to share heartfelt posts for Virat Kohli, wishing him the best for what lies ahead and congratulating him on a tremendous Test career. Here are their comments and reactions:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Anything I write for you, paji, will never truly capture what I feel or the impact you’ve had on me. From watching you bat when I was 13 and wondering how someone could bring that kind of energy to the field - to sharing the field with you and realizing no one else possibly can - you’ve not just inspired a generation, you’ve reshaped the mindset of millions. I know how much Test cricket meant to you, and I hope our generation can carry forward that same fire and commitment. Thank you for everything. Happy retirement, @imVkohli paji,” wrote Shubman Gill in a heartfelt post.

Ad

Jasprit Bumrah, sharing a picture of him receiving his Test cap from Kohli, put out:

“From making my Test debut under your captaincy to reaching new heights together for our country, your passion and energy will be missed but the legacy you leave behind remains unmatched. Congratulations on a remarkable journey in whites @virat.kohli 🤗”

Ishant Sharma’s post read:

Ad

“Your journey will inspire countless players on how to play this game the right way — with heart, hunger, and honour. Test cricket won’t be the same without you, Virat. Grateful to have shared so many moments together.”

Mohammed Siraj, meanwhile, wrote an emotional caption, saying:

“To my superhero, Congratulations on this wonderful career you had in test cricket. Your legacy will stay forever. You have inspired generations of cricketers like me and will continue to do so with your achievements and how you have carried yourself bhaiya. Dressing room won’t be the same without you. Thank you for always backing me and motivating me to do well. ❤️ Wish you the best. King”

Ad

“March 2017, Dharamsala — you gave me my Test cap, Virat bhai. I knew you had my back from Day 1. You didn’t just lead a team, you led a mindset. With the bat, you gave us belief. Grateful to start my journey under you. Happy retirement bhai,” Kuldeep Yadav penned for Kohli.

“Virat, you've left an indelible mark on Test cricket. Your passion was infectious, your fire relentless, and your legacy will inspire generations.. Thank you for everything. Happy retirement, legend..,” Mohammad Shami captioned his post.

Ad

Ravi Shastri, head coach during Kohli’s tenure as captain, wrote:

“Can’t believe you are done. You are a modern-day GIANT and were a fantastic ambassador for Test match cricket in every way you played and captained. Thank you for the lasting memories you’ve given to everyone, and to me in particular. It’s something I will cherish for life. Go well, champ. God bless.”

Ad

“Virat, we’ve shared that era… faced the grind together, lived the long days of Test cricket with pride. Your batting in whites is special — not just in numbers, but in intent, intensity, and inspiration. Good luck going forward,” Harbhajan Singh stated.

“Absolute legend of our game. I’ll never forget our first game against each other when we were young. I thought this guy was a serious competitor and going to be great, someone everyone would admire. You had to fill the shoes of some great players to ever play for India and carry the nation. Wow, did you not disappoint? Thank you for being you, which got the best out of all of us who competed against you. Enjoy the time now away from the whites. Enjoy the extra family time. Thanks @virat.kohli,” wrote former Aussie cricketer David Warner.

Ad

“Congratulations, veere! Wishing you and the family endless blessings. You’ve been nothing short of outstanding—red-ball cricket will surely feel your absence,” wrote Pragyan Ojha.

“Biggest brand of the modern cricket era who gave it all for cricket’s oldest format. Test cricket owes that debt to Virat Kohli,” Sanjay Manjrekar wrote.

Axar Patel, sharing pictures with Kohli in whites, wrote:

Ad

“Kehna asaan hai..samajhna mushkil. Legend retires, legacy remains. Thank you, Virat bhai”

“Congratulations on a phenomenal Test career, Virat Kohli. As captain, you didn’t just win matches—you changed mindsets. You made fitness, aggression, and pride in whites the new standard. A true torchbearer of modern Indian Test cricket. #ThankYouVirat,” posted Irfan Pathan.

Ad

“I feel he at least had 3 more years in him, but his decision should be respected. Test cricket was never boring with Virat in. His presence alone brought millions of eyeballs. Once in a generation player. You will be missed @imVkohli Congratulations on a successful career,” said Wasim Jaffer.

“Numbers will not define Kohli’s Test legacy. They’re just a small fraction of what he did in/for the format. Virat, you made a whole generation fall in love with Test cricket again. Thank You for your contribution. Test Cricket will be poorer in your absence,” tweeted former India cricketer Aakash Chopra.

Ad

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan wrote:

“What an amazing Test career you've had, @imVkohli! From sharing dressing room banter in our early cricketing days to watching you grow as a legend and the best batsman in the world. Your fearless approach and dedication will inspire generations to come!”

“Your passion & leadership in Test cricket have inspired millions, brother! Love and respect bro @imVkohli Sad to see you step away, but your legacy will live on. 🙌 #Legend #thankyouvirat,” commented Suresh Raina.

Ad

“Unmatched passion, unmatched energy, and a fight that was awe-inspiring. Test cricket had a heartbeat, and it was you, @imVkohli. From my debut to series wins and double hundreds, the memories created on the field will always be special. And the conversations and the time spent off it will be truly cherished. Thank you for everything, Skips 🫡 You will be missed,” penned Mayank Agarwal.

Ad

“An extraordinary career, drew crowds to Test Cricket, set new benchmarks and India’s greatest Test captain. Congratulations on a remarkable Test Career, @imVkohli, a format you helped keep alive by your sheer passion. Best wishes,” wrote Venkatesh Prasad.

Washington Sundar wrote:

“The whites will miss you, @imVkohli bhai. Thank you for redefining Test cricket for a generation.”

Ad

“Congratulations Virat on an incredible test career. From the time i saw you, knew that you are special. The intensity that you brought and the sheer passion with which you played Test cricket was a joy to watch. You were a great ambassador of Test cricket and wish you the best of times ahead in One Day Cricket,” shared Virender Sehwag on X.

Ad

“Congratulations Virat on a Test career you can be incredibly proud of! Your passion for the format was inspiring...and it was an honour to share the crease with you over the years, in the heat of many-a-battle, grinding it out for the country! Will cherish the several memories and partnerships together,” Cheteshwar Pujara captioned his post.

Ad

“The intensity, the passion, the fight – you gave it your all, every single time! All the best for what's ahead, @imVkohli bhai,” wrote Kohli’s India teammate Rishabh Pant.

Yuvraj Singh wrote:

“Test cricket brought out the fighter in you and you gave it everything! You played the way greats do, with hunger in your heart, fire in your belly and pride in every stride. Proud of what you've done in whites. Go well King Kohli!”

Ad

“Virat Kohli... Test cricket will miss you more than you will miss Test cricket,” said Mohammad Kaif.

Virat Kohli will continue to represent India in ODIs

Having announced his T20I and Test retirements now, Virat Kohli will represent India in the blues as he continues to aim higher in the ODI format.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have stepped down from the longest and shortest formats of the game. They will now aim to ply their trade for the ODI World Cup scheduled to be played in 2027.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Iyer Vaishnavi is a cricket writer and editor at Sportskeeda with around 3 years of professional experience, having previously worked at CricTracker. Along with being a former state-level skater, winning 20+ medals in eight years, she has also played Volleyball at district level and cricket at college level.



Vaishnavi loves cricket for the camaraderie and spirit it fosters between players and likens their patriotism to the armed forces. She is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and a strong advocate of women’s cricket. She supports RCB-W and MI-W in the WPL and CSK in the IPL.



Her role model is ex- Indian captain MS Dhoni and is a big fan of Virat Kohli’s on-field demeanor. She's also a fan of Indian legends Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and current captain Harmanpreet Kaur. She has had the privilege of interviewing Indian cricketers likes Smriti Mandhana, and Yuzvendra Chahal and former India cricketer, Snehal Pradhan.



Vaishnavi was also one of five female journalists (under 25 years) selected by the ICC to cover the SA vs AFG 2023 ODI World Cup match. She attended the press conferences and interacted with the likes of Gerald Coetzee and Andile Phehlukwayo.



Vaishnavi only sources information from reputed publications for her articles, and always strives to be the first to market with her news pieces. In her free time, she loves listening to music, watching FRIENDS on repeat, and exploring new restaurants. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news