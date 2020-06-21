'The world knows': Gautam Gambhir on the Pakistan player he loved duelling with

Gautam Gambhir said it is no secret which Pakistani player he enjoyed having a verbal duel with.

Gautam Gambhir also mentioned that he thoroughly enjoyed facing spinner Saeed Ajmal.

Gautam Gambhir has had many heated exchanges on the cricket field

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has said that 'the whole world knows it already', when asked about the Pakistan player with whom he enjoyed having a verbal duel. While not naming Shahid Afridi directly, Gautam Gambhir added that he loved his exchanges with the former Pakistan all-rounder.

Gautam Gambhir and VVS Laxman spoke about their greatest rivalries with Pakistani cricketers on the Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

On being asked which Pakistan player they enjoyed competing against the most, VVS Laxman opted for Shoaib Akhtar.

"It has to be someone like Shoaib Akhtar. Because he was probably the quickest bowler in world cricket at that time along with Brett Lee. Playing against him was always going to be challenging and he always was up to the fight."

Gautam Gambhir, on the other hand, picked the former Pakistan off-spinner Saeed Ajmal as he found it difficult to pick his Doosra under lights.

"One battle which I thoroughly enjoyed was against Saeed Ajmal. Because Ajmal was probably one of the toughest off-spinners I have faced, especially under lights as we couldn't pick his Doosra. And the speed with which he used to bowl at, he was very very lethal."

When further asked about the Pakistani player with whom he enjoyed a verbal duel the most, Gautam Gambhir smiled and replied that it was no secret, without taking the name of Shahid Afridi.

"The world knows about that. I absolutely loved it and even now."

Advertisement

Gautam Gambhir and VVS Laxman on their favourite moments from the India-Pakistan 2019 WC clash

Gambhir and Laxman picked their favourite moment from the Ind-Pak clash at the 2019 World Cup

VVS Laxman opted to go for Rohit Sharma's century, especially the six he hit over point, as his favourite moment from the India-Pakistan clash at the 2019 World Cup.

"Firstly the Indian fans who had come in huge numbers. They outnumbered the Pakistani fans. And the atmosphere that is always there during an India-Pakistan encounter at the World Cup is amazing. My favourite moment was Rohit Sharma's century, it was a fabulous hundred. The way he hit the six over point was my favourite moment from that match."

Gautam Gambhir cast his vote for Kuldeep Yadav's dismissal of Babar Azam as his favourite moment from that match.

"Favourite moment obviously was the way we bowled. The way Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Babar Azam who is their Number one player. He was well set and the way he was deceived totally, first in the air and then off the pitch. So that Kuldeep Yadav delivery was a magical moment for me."

"Perfect ball, drift and turn."



Kuldeep Yadav's dismissal of Babar Azam yesterday was one of the balls of #CWC19 so far.



He talked through that game-changing moment with our Insider @PathakRidhima. pic.twitter.com/0k1B17Jedr — ICC (@ICC) June 17, 2019