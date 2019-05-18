×
The year Indian cricket changed forever: 1983 World Cup records and stats 

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Stats
85   //    18 May 2019, 17:23 IST

Indian Team scripted a historic win to lift their maiden World Cup trophy
Indian Team scripted a historic win to lift their maiden World Cup trophy

The ICC flagged off the third edition of the Cricket World Cup on 9th June 1983. The tournament was held in England and Wales over three weeks in the English summer. A total of eight teams participated in this mega event, where Zimbabwe was making its tournament debut after featuring in the 1982 ICC Trophy.

In the inaugural match of the tournament England locked horns with New Zealand, where the hosts registered their first win by 106 runs. After a dramatic league stage, India, England, West Indies and Pakistan were through to the semi-final round.

India collided with England in the first semifinal where Sandeep Patil’s explosive knock of 51 (off 32 balls) sealed a comprehensive victory for his team. West Indies, on the other hand, seemed to be growing in stature with every blistering performance, and their semifinal battle against Pakistan proved their dominance yet again.

The reigning champions bundled Pakistan out for just 184 runs and got over the line with 11.2 overs remaining, courtesy Viv Richard’s unbeaten masterclass of 80.

But on 25th June 1983, Team India scripted history by beating West Indies in the final by 43 runs. Batting first, the Indian team could only manage to post 183 runs on the board. But that total would've been even lower if not for Kris Srikkanth's courageous knock of 38.

In reply, West Indies looked to be in the driver’s seat until Kapil Dev took a brilliant catch over his shoulders to dismiss the dangerous Richards who was batting on 33. Madan Lal bowled an excellent spell and took three crucial wickets, but it was Mohinder ‘Jimmy’ Amarnath who was declared the player of the match for his outstanding all-round performance.

This triumph of an underestimated Indian team over the two-time World Champions was the start of a new chapter in cricket - both in India and the world. And Kapil Dev still holds the record of the youngest captain to lift the much-coveted trophy, which he did at the age of 24 years.

England’s David Gower was the leading run-scorer of the 1983 World Cup with 384 runs in his seven innings. He was the mainstay of the English batting lineup, scoring at an incredible average of 76.80 and strike rate of 85.95.

Meanwhile, Roger Binny had a fantastic campaign in the seamer-friendly conditions of England and emerged as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. Binny finished with a tally of 18 wickets to his name, even taking the crucial wicket of Clive Lloyd in the final.

1983 World Cup Records 

Batting stats 

Most Runs: David Gower (ENG) – 384 Runs

Highest Score: Kapil Dev (IND) – 175* vs Zimbabwe

Most Centuries: Vivian Richards (WI) –1

Most Fifties: Graeme Fowler (ENG) – 5

Highest Average: David Gower (ENG) – 76.80

Highest Strike-Rate: Graham Dilley (WI) – 120.00

Bowling stats

Most Wickets: Roger Binny (IND) – 18

Best Bowling Figures: Winston Davis (WI) - 10.3-0-51-7

Best Average: Richard Hadlee (NZ) – 12.85

Best Economy Rate: Malcolm Marshall (WI) – 2.50

Most 5-wicket Hauls: Ashantha de Mel (SL) – 2

Fielding stats 

Most Catches: Kapil Dev (IND) – 7

