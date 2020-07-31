There is never any place for racism in any walk of life: Jofra Archer

England pacer Jofra Archer has been pretty vocal about the racist abuse that he has suffered on social media from fans and wrote about that issue in his column for the Daily Mail.

Jofra Archer mentioned that while criticism on his performance was completely acceptable, racism was something that he was not going to tolerate and that he was going to continue to speak out.

Jofra Archer had left the bio-secure bubble before the second Test versus West Indies and was subsequently left out of the side for the Old Trafford Test. He also received severe backlash from fans on social media which also included racist slurs, something that he said was clearly unacceptable.

"A lot was made of my comments about social media after the last Test and it goes without saying that I stand by my point about the unacceptable nature of racial abuse. There’s never any place for it in any walk of life," Jofra Archer said.

But I also accept that, in terms of some of the other criticism that was aimed at me — about my cricket, say — I have to make sure I don’t let it bother me as much as I have done.Sometimes, you’ve just got to get on with it. People will say what they want to say on social media, and there’s not a lot you can do about it," Jofra Archer wrote.

Jofra Archer thanked Moeen Ali for his support against racism

Earlier, Moeen Ali came out in support of Jofra Archer over the racism issues that the latter had faced on social media and that was something Jofra Archer was thankful about.

Jofra Archer also revealed that it was Moeen Ali who made his transition into the England team easier. Jofra Archer was also happy for Moeen Ali as the latter was appointed vice-captain for England's ODI series against Ireland.

"It was nice to hear about a column Moeen Ali had written, in which he expressed his support for me over some of the treatment I’d received. He’s a really good guy and he made my transition into the team a lot easier when I first played international cricket last year," Jofra Archer elaborated.

It wasn’t anything he said in the dressing room that eased my way in. It was just his presence, which was very comforting. He’s that kind of a person and I’m pleased to see England have made him vice-captain for the one-day series against Ireland," Jofra Archer said.

A few weeks ago, the death of George Floyd in the United States of America sparked outrage across the globe and sportspersons around the world have been vocal about the same and have lent support to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The recently concluded Test series between England and the West Indies saw both sides sporting the Black Lives Matter logo on their kits while the teams also 'took a knee' before the start of each Test match.