"There is no place for people like him in Indian cricket" - Danish Kaneria on Indian chief selector Chetan Sharma's sacking

Danish Kaneria believes that former India chief selector Chetan Sharma deserved to be sacked, given how he made some questionable calls during his tenure.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria pointed out how the selection committee was responsible for Virat Kohli's unceremonious exit as captain. He opined that the panel ultimately had to pay for their actions.

The ex-cricketer stated that Sharma was not the ideal candidate for the crucial position, suggesting that people like him don't deserve to be a part of the Indian setup. He explained:

"The way the selection committee changed the captains and the overall team was not ideal. We saw it with the whole Virat Kohli captaincy fiasco. See, if someone does something wrong, they will have to pay for it at some point in time.

"I was never a fan of Chetan Sharma, and he is a very different type of character. I don't think there's a place for people like him in Indian cricket."

Notably, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sacked the entire four-member senior men's selection committee on Friday, November 18. The board has invited fresh applications for the vacant posts.

"Roger Binny has made the right call" - Danish Kaneria on the BCCI president's bold move of sacking selectors

Kaneria went on to say that BCCI president Roger Binny made the correct decision by showing the door to the Chetan Sharma-headed selection committee.

He claimed that the board seems to have figured out that the selectors played a major role in the Men in Blue's unsuccessful Asia Cup and T20 World Cup campaigns.

On this, he said:

"The BCCI has taken a very big decision by sacking the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee. I believe Roger Binny has made the right call. This shows that the board wants to move forward.

"They have pinpointed the errors that led to their underwhelming performances at the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup."

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team is currently in New Zealand for three T20Is and as many ODIs. Hardik Pandya has been appointed the skipper for the T20I games in Rohit Sharma's absence, while Shikhar Dhawan is set to lead the side in the 50-over matches.

Poll : 0 votes