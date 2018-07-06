Players who played the most number of innings before getting a duck in international cricket

Sagar Naresh

1.FAF Du PLESSIS

Faf Du Plessis, the captain of the South African team holds the record of playing the most number of innings (108 innings) before getting out for a duck in the game. He made his international debut in the year 2011 vs. India. He also features in the record of being among the players who have not been dismissed in the highest number of consecutive innings having played 99 consecutive innings.

2.Samiullah Shenwari

The Afghan Batsman, Samiullah Shenwari is surprisingly sitting at the 2nd position by facing 90 innings before getting out for a duck and he went pass a legend in achieving this position. Samiullah made his international cricket debut in 2009 vs Scotland. With the cricket evolving in Afghanistan, it is a good record to be in a list which includes likes of Faf Du Plessis and AB de Villiers.