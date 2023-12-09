"They have realised that they have got more exciting options than KL Rahul in T20 cricket" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Rahul's absence in India's T20I squad

Sanjay Manjrekar has recently said that KL Rahul might not have been picked in India's squad for the T20I series against South Africa because of the presence of more exciting shortest-format players.

The Men in Blue lock horns with the Proteas in three T20Is, with the first game to be played in Durban on Sunday, December 10. With most seniors either rested or unavailable, Suryakumar Yadav will lead the 17-member T20I squad.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Manjrekar was asked about Rahul's non-selection in India's T20I squad, to which he responded:

"Basically what's happened is KL Rahul's performances in the major T20 matches, the T20 World Cup for example, they have realised that they have got more exciting options than KL Rahul in T20 cricket."

However, the former India cricketer added that the wicketkeeper-batter has deservedly been picked in the ODI and Test squads:

"However, I thought he was superb in the 50-over World Cup, so he is back there, and in Test matches, obviously an option as a keeper as well. So, I think at the moment, slightly out of favour with the selectors when it comes to T20 cricket."

Rahul will captain the Men in Blue in the three-game ODI series starting on December 17. He is also one of two wicketkeepers in the Indian squad for the two-match Test series, with Ishan Kishan being the other.

"Suryakumar Yadav finds himself in a comfort zone when it comes to T20 cricket" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Suryakumar Yadav led India to a 4-1 win in the five-match T20I series against Australia. (P/C: AP)

Sanjay Manjrekar was also asked about Suryakumar Yadav leading a young T20I team in South Africa, to which he replied:

"He will manage because it seems like Suryakumar Yadav finds himself in a comfort zone when it comes to T20 cricket as a player and a captain, and we saw recently how he played as a captain and a player."

Manjrekar added that Suryakumar's performances as a batter will help his cause as a captain:

"So I don't think he will have any problems and with the sort of pitches that are there in South Africa, Suryakumar Yadav the batter will make the biggest contribution for Suryakumar Yadav the captain."

Suryakumar has smashed 187 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 185.14 in four T20I innings against the Proteas.

However, he has never played a T20I in the Rainbow Nation, with his 68-run knock in the 2022 T20 World Cup clash in Perth being the only time he has faced them outside India.

