"Thinking of my Indian friends at this horrific time" - Shane Warne's message for COVID-battered India

Australian spin legend Shane Warne is saddened by the state of affairs in India following the second wave of COVID-19 that has led to deep turmoil in the country.

As per the official figures, India has registered over four lakh new COVID-19 cases and nearly 4,000 deaths in the last 24 hours.

On Tuesday, the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) had to be postponed indefinitely after multiple COVID-19 cases emerged in the tournament’s bio-bubble.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Warne wrote about India’s COVID-19 crisis:

“Thinking of my Indian friends at this horrific time. Please be safe and look after yourself and your families, so sad what’s happening in your wonderful country. Sending love and support.”

Warne was a hugely popular cricketer in India during his playing days, and his on-field tussle with Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar was legendary.

He also led the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals to victory in the inaugural edition of the T20 league back in 2008.

Apart from Warne, West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder also urged India to fight the battle against COVID-19 together. Holder, who was part of Sunrisers Hyderabad during IPL 2021, wrote on Instagram:

“Sad that the tournament had to be postponed but always great playing in the @iplt20. To the people of India I urge you to keeping fighting this battle together and I wish you all the very best. @sunrisershyd until we meet again.”

Cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy's sister succumbs to COVID-19 two weeks after mother’s death

In a sad development, Indian cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy’s sister has succumbed to COVID-19. Veda lost her mother just a couple of weeks back and her sister was battling the virus since last month.

After her mother lost the battle to COVID, Veda had tweeted:

“Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my Amma. As you can imagine my family is lost without her. We now pray for my sister. I have tested negative & appreciate if you can respect our privacy. My thoughts & prayers go out to those going through the same!”

Veda has represented India in 48 ODIs and 76 T20s and has scored over 800 runs in both formats.