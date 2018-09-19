Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ricky Ponting has doubts on India this summer

Santosh Pradhan
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
259   //    19 Sep 2018, 12:59 IST

Barring Virat Kohli, no other batsman has been consistent on overseas tours
Virat Kohli led India suffered a 1-4 drubbing at the hands of England in the recently concluded Test series. Fans and former cricketers have been critical of India’s chances on the future overseas tours too. Ravi Shastri has been heavily criticized for failing to weather the storm and his inability to make batsmen learn from their mistakes.

Former Australia Test Captain Ricky Ponting believes that the struggles will continue in Australia when the India team tours down under in the summer. India has never won a series in Australia and if Ponting is to be believed then the wait will continue even after the next Ind-Aus series. Australia possesses one of the most fearsome pace attacks with Starc, Hazlewood, and Cummins.

Ponting thinks that if the ball seams around more than it usually does, Indians will find it tough to tackle the pace battery of Australia. Ponting who is the most successful Test captain of Australia with 48 wins also believes that all Test nations are facing difficulty in standing their ground on foreign pitches. But according to him, the solution lies in batsmen’s mind as they have to apply themselves to the changing 22-yard strip.

South Africa is the only team which has done well both in Australia and England on a regular basis. India again will depend a lot on Virat Kohli who scored 593 runs at an average of almost 60 with two centuries. His previous series in Australia was one to remember as he got 4 centuries in 4 matches. But his performance as Captain came under scrutiny with many team selection decisions backfiring for India.

India's tour of Australia will begin from November 2018 and will continue till mid-January 2019 with the final ODI to be played on January 18 at MCG.

Santosh Pradhan
