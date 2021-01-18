“This game is alive” – Twitter lauds India's comeback as Australia lose 4 wickets before lunch

Just like they have done all series, India have made a comeback in the game just when Australia looked like they were running away with the match. The hosts started Day 4 brilliantly, as Marcus Harris and David Warner attacked India’s bowlers from the go.

The start meant that Australia’s lead went past 100 in no time, with the hosts scoring a tick over 4 RPO. But the inexperienced Indian bowling attack got the visitors back in the game once again, as they picked 4 wickets in quick succession.

Fans on Twitter went gaga as India counter punched to put Australia on the back foot. They shared videos of the dismissals, while also praising the Indian team stars for their never-say-die attitude this series.

Thakur picked India’s 1st wicket on the day

Shardul Thakur was the one who started Australia’s collapse. The seamer sent Marcus Harris packing for 38, as fans on Twitter praised the fast bowler for giving India a welcome breakthrough.

Great short ball by Shardul Thakur. He breaks apart Australia’s most decent opening partnership this Test series. Harris gone for 38. 🇮🇳🇦🇺 #AUSvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) January 18, 2021

Shardul Thakur continues to surprise the opposition out of nowhere. Was evident in the dismissal of Marcus Harris with a near-perfect short ball #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS #AUSvIND @imShard https://t.co/mrXu0Db3Q3 — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) January 18, 2021

Me looking into India's current test squad #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/8vN6t2kdnJ — K A U S H I K 🇮🇳 (@the_memer_kid_) January 18, 2021

Washington Sundar got the dangerous Warner next

In a repeat of his Day 3 heroics, Washington Sundar got in the game along with Thakur. The spinner got the wicket of David Warner, who looked in great touch before his dismissal. Fans praised Washington Sundar for giving India the timely breakthrough, as they pointed out how the youngster has dismissed both Smith and Warner this match.

Sundar gets the wickets of Steve Smith and David Warner on his Test Debut - a dream start to his Test career. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 18, 2021

Washington Sundar with a brilliant brilliant wicket at this time. Warner was looking ominous.

India have a very good chance now.#AUSvIND — Hammad (@chemistryhammad) January 18, 2021

Siraj's double-wicket effort got India back in the game

Although India picked two quick wickets, the best was yet to come. India’s de facto leader Mohammed Siraj showed his mettle, dismissing Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade in the same over. Siraj got Labuschagne to edge one to slip, while Wade went back after being strangled down leg stump.

Siraj has been the biggest positive through the series, lots of times he has been unlucky but still bowling with big heart - nice to see him getting reward with the wicket of Labuschagne. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 18, 2021

Siraj took 2 wkts in an over



Rahane - pic.twitter.com/2vFRsgx67m — Arun Lol (@dhaikilokatweet) January 18, 2021

#INDvsAUSTest

Mohammed Siraj had taken 2 wicket now of Labuschagne and Wade 😯👏.

Lekin kya ye wahi Siraj hain jo Virat Kohli ki RCB mein khoob run khata tha 🤔 ..

Me as a cricket fan right now to Siraj :- pic.twitter.com/wJcxn2dI1w — Abhi ke Abhi (@mard_tweetwala) January 18, 2021

While many fans praised India for their grit and determination, several on Twitter shared hilarious memes too. From praise for Siraj to appreciation for the team’s character, the social media platform erupted as India picked 4 wickets to get themselves back into the game on Day 4.