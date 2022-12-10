Indian batter Ishan Kishan penned down an overwhelming message for his supporters after scoring his incredible double-century against Bangladesh on Saturday, December 10, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Ishan Kishan replaced regular skipper Rohit Sharma in the third and final ODI match after the latter was ruled out due to a finger injury. Many were expecting Punjab batter Shubman Gill to open the innings with Shikhar Dhawan. But to everyone's astonishment, India picked the Jharkhand wicketkeeper ahead of the Punjab batter.

Ishan and Dhawan were paired as India's new left-handed opening combination in ODIs. Dhawan departed early in the fifth over after Mehidy Hasan Miraz pinned him in front of the stumps for LBW.

Ishan went into gung-ho mode after losing his opening partner, starting with some gusty attacks against Ebadot Hossain and Shakib Al Hasan. He reached his fifty in 49 balls and took another 36 balls to attain his maiden three-figure mark in the 50-over format.

The most intriguing part of Ishan Kishan's phenomenal innings was the quick conversion rate of his century to 150 in just 18 balls.

It was just a few moments from then for Kishan to embrace patience and control his excitement en route to the 200-run club. The 24-year-old smashed 24 fours and 10 sixes to become the fourth Indian player to score a double century in the One-Day Internationals.

BCCI @BCCI

@sachin_rt

@Virendersehwag

@ImRo45

& now 🏻 🏻

An elite club to be a part of

#TeamIndia Double Tons by Indian batters in ODIs!!@Virendersehwag& now @ishankishan51 An elite club to be a part of Double Tons by Indian batters in ODIs!! @sachin_rt ✅@Virendersehwag ✅@ImRo45 ✅& now @ishankishan51 ! 👏🏻👏🏻An elite club to be a part of 😎#TeamIndia https://t.co/LqCrkWPv0b

At the age of 24 years and 145 days, Ishan Kishan became the fastest as well as the youngest player to record a double-ton in ODI cricket. He notched up his 200 in 126 balls, breaking Chris Gayle's record of 138 balls against Zimbabwe in the 2015 World Cup.

While taking his remarkable achievement to his Instagram post, the Indian youngster wrote in his caption:

"I cannot put into words what I’m feeling right now but I’ll try. I’m overwhelmed by the love, the messages, the wishes. This is an innings that will stay in my heart forever, a day that I won’t forget, and these moments that I’ll always carry with me. Thank you for everything, I am grateful always."

Ishan Kishan double-ton helps India register a solid win against Bangladesh in Chattogram

Ishan's blitzkrieg (210 runs in 131 balls) aligned with Virat Kohli's sedate knock (113 runs in 91 balls) directed India to post their fourth-highest total in ODIs - 408/8. The duo added a commendable 290-run stand for the second wicket before Ishan was caught by Litton Das in the 36th over off Taskin Ahmed.

India bowled out Bangladesh for a mediocre 182 in 34 overs to register a comprehensive 227-run victory in the third ODI. The win helped the Men in Blue escape a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of their neighbors.

Get India vs Bangladesh Live Score for 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all updates on IND vs BAN.

Poll : 0 votes