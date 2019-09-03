Three batting records in Tests that are unlikely to be broken

Sachin Tendulkar is a holder of several records.

Test cricket has indeed produced a lot of enthralling moments. Over the 142 years of its advent, it has produced several iconic instances like the body-line series, Bradman’s magic with the bat during the time of World War and great depression, the domination by the West Indies in the 1970s, battle of the Ashes and the current World Test Championship.

Over the history of its game, there have been a plethora of batting records that had been broken and rewritten. But there are a few of those which potentially are unsurpassable.

#1 Highest Average in Test cricket: 99.94 by Sir Donald Bradman

Sir Don Bradman

There was a cricketer by the name Andy Ganteaume who played a solitary Test match for the West Indies and scored 112 runs against England in Port of Spain in 1947-1948.

Excluding such one offs and taking into consideration that for the sake of the statistics to make sense, a batsman should play a minimum of 20 Test innings, no one comes close to Sir Don Bradman’s average.

Out of the 52 Tests that he played, Bradman scored a mind-boggling 29 hundreds which included 12 double centuries and 2 triple centuries.

#2 Highest individual score in a winning cause: 380 by Matthew Hayden

Matthew Hayden

Matthew Hayden played a pivotal role in Australia’s dominance in the 2000s.

At a time where the Australians were at the peak of their prowess, Zimbabwe went to Australia to play a two-match Test series.

The only thing that went right for Zimbabwe in the first Test at Perth was the toss. After being asked to bat first, Matthew Hayden’s gargantuan innings of 380 had left the Zimbabweans searching for answers.

He hammered the toothless Zimbabwe bowlers to all corners of the ground at an impressive strike rate of 86.95. This knock ensured that Hayden continued his golden run with the bat and at the same time making him the record holder for the highest individual score on a winning cause.

