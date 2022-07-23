Three match-winning innings by Indian batsmen at Queen's Park Oval in ODI cricket

Team India had a dismal ODI record at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago till 2007. The Men in Blue had lost 10 of the 13 one-day internationals played at that stadium from 1983 till 2007. However, post-2007, India have tasted success at the said stadium, winning 9 out of 10 ODIs with one getting washed out.

The reason for team India's recent wins has been the success of the Indian batsmen at this venue. Three Indians, i.e. Virender Sehwag, Ajinkya Rahane, and Virat Kohli have scored centuries, with Kohli scoring three hundreds at the said stadium.

Team India defeated West Indies by a narrow margin of three runs in the first match of the ongoing ODI series. The remaining two matches of the said series will be played on July 24 and July 27 at the famous stadium.

Here is a look at three match-winning innings played by Indian batsmen at this venue in ODI cricket.

#1. Sachin Tendulkar- 65* against West Indies in 1997

Sachin Tendulkar scored an unbeaten 65 against West Indies at the said stadium in 1997

India had a horrendous tour of the West Indies in 1997. The visitors lost the five-match Test series by a margin of 1-0 and thereafter were 1-0 down in the four-match series.

The second one-day international of the 1997 tour was played at the Queen's Park Oval and India captain Sachin Tendulkar, after winning the toss, invited the hosts to bat first. The Windies were bundled out for a paltry score of 121 with Abey Kuruvilla and Noel David picking up three wickets apiece.

The Indians got off to a cautious start with their opening pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly. Against a strong West Indian bowling lineup - consisting of Curtley Ambrose, Courtney Walsh, Ian Bishop, and Franklyn Rose - the duo chased down the target with 10 wickets in hand.

Sachin, in particular, was impressive in his innings and scored 65 runs from 70 balls. He batted with ease on a pitch where none of the Windies batsmen could cross 35 and hit 7 boundaries. The win at this venue was India's only victory in this series and they lost the remaining two games.

Sachin's innings was special considering the struggles of the Indian batsmen during the 1997 tour and the quality of the bowling attack of the West Indies.

#2. Virat Kohli - 114* against West Indies in 2019

Kohli scored two centuries at the said stadium in 2019

Virat Kohli scored a brilliant century in an ODI at the Queen's Park Oval in 2019. He followed up the said century with another brilliant attacking century at the same stadium in the next ODI.

In this match - third of the series - Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis got West Indies off to a flyer and scored 115 runs from 65 balls before Lewis perished. Thereafter, the rest of the batting lineup did not take advantage and the West Indies scored 240 runs in 35 overs in a game affected by rain.

India were set a target of 255 in 35 overs as per the D/L method. Rohit Sharma was dismissed early and Virat Kohli walked out to bat in the middle. He was at his very best from the word go.

Though he kept losing partners at the other end, he continued to attack the Windies bowlers. He added 120 runs for the fourth wicket with a young Shreyas Iyer.

Kohli, as always, was exceptional in the run chase and scored his 43rd ODI century in this game. He was unbeaten on 114 from 99 balls. The innings included 14 delightful boundaries. He guided India to a 2-0 series win and was awarded the Man of the Match as well as the Man of the Series award.

Kohli has not scored an ODI century since then, that is, almost three years ago.

#3. Ajinkya Rahane - 103 against West Indies in 2017

Rahane scored a century against the Windies in an ODI in 2017

India played five 50-over matches during their 2017 tour to the West Indies. Out of the said five matches, the first two were scheduled at the Queen's Park Oval. The first ODI was washed out due to rain.

In the second ODI, the Windies put the visitors in to bat first in a game reduced to 43 overs per side. The Indian opening pair of Dhawan and Rahane put on 114 runs from 110 balls before Dhawan perished.

Rahane continued to play attacking cricket and scored a brilliant century. He was subsequently dismissed for 103 from 104 balls. His innings included 10 boundaries and two maximums. He added 97 runs for the second wicket with Virat Kohli. Riding on Rahane's century, India scored an imposing 310 from 43 overs.

The hosts fell short of the target by 105 runs and Rahane was named the Man of the Match for his match-winning century.

