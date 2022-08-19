3 nicknames that Rishabh Pant has given his teammates

Rishabh Pant is known for his hilarious antics on and off the field. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter doesn't shy away from expressing himself from behind the stumps, constantly chattering and engaging in some banter.

The banter isn't just reserved for his opponents; it's also there for his teammates. Pant acknowledged that he does this to keep the spirit of his team up in the middle.

Either way, the fans seem to enjoy the entertainment he provides from behind the stumps. Be it passing cheeky comments or singing the Spiderman theme song, Pant is always up for some fun and games.

That, of course, translates into some hilarious nicknames for his side as well. In this article, we take a look at the three nicknames Rishabh Pant has given his teammates.

1) Kuldeep Yadav

What's your favourite Rishabh Pant Kuldeep nickname



Kullu or Kullunder

Kuldeep Yadav joined the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the previous season of the IPL. The left-arm wrist spinner had a successful outing for his new franchise with impressive performances that earned him a call-up back to the Indian side.

Pant can take some credit for being a part of his success as he spent a lot of time guiding and constantly talking to his bowler from behind the stumps.

With this insight, come a few nicknames. The DC captain often refers to Kuldeep as Kullu or Kullunder, adding his own personal touch with the nicknames he gives.

2) Washington Sundar

India's U-19 batch had a few superstars who have gone on to play for the Indian side. Ishan Kishan, Avesh Khan, and Washington Sundar are a few of the youngsters who played alongside Rishabh at the U-19 World Cup in 2015/16.

The group has come a long way since, but their nicknames have stuck ever since. The Delhi lad kept referring to Washington Sundar as "Washiya" in those days and has stuck to it till date.

Of course, who can forget the lines, "mera naam hai Washington, mujhe jaana hai DC" (My name is Washington, and I want to go to DC).

3) Chetan Sakariya

Chetan Sakariya played for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022.

Chetan Sakariya made his mark on the big stage with the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL last year. He earned a move to the Delhi Capitals this season, having a decent outing in his limited opportunities for the side.

That didn't stop the captain from engaging in some banter with his young fast bowler, though.

In a recent interview, Sakariya spoke about how his DC captain made him feel comfortable during his first interaction, referring to him as "Sakariya-ji". The nickname stuck around during the IPL as well.

