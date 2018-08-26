Three players who could be dropped like Vijay if they don't perform in the 4th and 5th test in England

Gavish Soni FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.63K // 26 Aug 2018, 18:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Players whose career are in danger in the tests

India's team for 4th and 5th test match has been announced. Murali Vijay has been axed from the team. Murali Vijay was going through a rough patch in his career. He was not able to deliver as per the expectations of the team management. His career in the test matches has probably ended on a bitter note.

Young Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari have been given chance for the next two tests. Both of them have been rewarded for their consistency in the domestic circuit. They were also brilliant in recently completed England A tour.

Selectors have given the clear signal to all the players that if they don't perform well, management is ready to give the opportunity to the youngsters. There are other players apart from Vijay who have failed to perform consistently. If they don't get their acts together and fail in the next two tests, there is a huge possibility their career could be in serious trouble in the test cricket. Here are those players who could be dropped like Vijay if they don't perform in the 4th and 5th test in England

3. Cheteshwar Pujara

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Three

Pujara could have met the same fate as Vijay if he would not have played 72 runs inning in the last match. Pujara has been consistently struggling on the foreign pitches. His record outside Asia is terrible and if he does not perform in the next two tests management could have a serious discussion on his replacement. Pujara struggles a lot on inswinging deliveries and his running between the wickets has become a big headache for the team.

Hanuma Vihari has been selected in the squad the next two tests. Vihari has finally been given the chance for his consistency the domestic circuit. He boasts a staggering average of 59.79 in the first class cricket. Selectors are seeing Vihari as a trustworthy middle order batsman. If Pujara fails next time, he could be in a big trouble over selection test side.

1 / 3 NEXT