Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Three players who could be dropped like Vijay if they don't perform in the 4th and 5th test in England

Gavish Soni
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.63K   //    26 Aug 2018, 18:32 IST

p
Players whose career are in danger in the tests

India's team for 4th and 5th test match has been announced. Murali Vijay has been axed from the team. Murali Vijay was going through a rough patch in his career. He was not able to deliver as per the expectations of the team management. His career in the test matches has probably ended on a bitter note.

Young Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari have been given chance for the next two tests. Both of them have been rewarded for their consistency in the domestic circuit. They were also brilliant in recently completed England A tour.

Selectors have given the clear signal to all the players that if they don't perform well, management is ready to give the opportunity to the youngsters. There are other players apart from Vijay who have failed to perform consistently. If they don't get their acts together and fail in the next two tests, there is a huge possibility their career could be in serious trouble in the test cricket. Here are those players who could be dropped like Vijay if they don't perform in the 4th and 5th test in England

3. Cheteshwar Pujara

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Three
England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Three

Pujara could have met the same fate as Vijay if he would not have played 72 runs inning in the last match. Pujara has been consistently struggling on the foreign pitches. His record outside Asia is terrible and if he does not perform in the next two tests management could have a serious discussion on his replacement. Pujara struggles a lot on inswinging deliveries and his running between the wickets has become a big headache for the team.

Hanuma Vihari has been selected in the squad the next two tests. Vihari has finally been given the chance for his consistency the domestic circuit. He boasts a staggering average of 59.79 in the first class cricket. Selectors are seeing Vihari as a trustworthy middle order batsman. If Pujara fails next time, he could be in a big trouble over selection test side.


1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Cheteshwar Pujara Shikhar Dhawan
Gavish Soni
ANALYST
5 players who should be considered for selection in the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 English players who should be...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players who can replace Murali Vijay in Test team
RELATED STORY
Will Prithvi Shaw make his debut in the 4th Test?
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 4 Indian players who can shine in...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players who should be dropped for the third Test
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 4 players who should be dropped...
RELATED STORY
Will Prithvi Shaw make his debut in the 4th Test?
RELATED STORY
India vs England 4th Test: Preview, Head to head, Team...
RELATED STORY
Why dropping Murali Vijay from the squad is the right...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us