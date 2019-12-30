Three players with most Test runs in 2019

Smith and Labuschagne

The year is about to end and it is time to get ready for the next year, but before we talk about the year 2020 let’s have a look back at the year that went by. 2019 was a great year for all the cricket fans. We saw some fantastic matches, unbelievable performances and much more.

The year 2019 had it all. A team like England who had never won the World Cup finally won it, whereas a team like South Africa who was one of the better teams went on a downfall. Relevance was bought back to Test Cricket with the start of the World Test Championship.

Even the dead rubbers will be meaningful because there will be points up for grab. In the World Test Championship, up till now, we have seen some really good performances while some teams have put up a disappointing show. Many batsmen have come into their own and put-up top-class performances. It is time that we take note of these performances and so let’s have a look at three players with most Test runs in 2019.

3 Joe Root - England

Joe Root

Joe Root might have made the list of the top run-getters this year but to be honest he hasn’t had a great year with the bat. In fact, England as a team has struggled with the bat and their collapse in the first innings at Centurion summed up the year in Test cricket for them.

The only reason why Root makes this list is because of the amount of Tests England have played. Teams like India and New Zealand haven’t played that many games and that’s why no Indian or Kiwi makes the list.

Joe Root has scored 851 runs in 23 innings at an average of 37.00. You expect numbers with an average of over 50 from the England captain. He hit two hundreds out of which one of them was a double against New Zealand in away conditions. He struggled in the Ashes as he scored only 325 runs at an average of 32.5.

England is playing an important series in the context of the WTC and they will be hoping that their captain leads them from the front in 2020.

