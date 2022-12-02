3 positives for Team India from their ODI series against New Zealand

Team India failed to win the rain-hit ODI series against New Zealand as the final match was abandoned due to rain.

The hosts won the first ODI by seven wickets, while the other two games couldn't be completed due to rain interventions in Napier and Christchurch. Consequently, the Kiwis took the series 1-0.

However, not everything was bad for the Men in Blue as they did have some positives to look back on from the series. They will definitely want to build on those positives with the ODI World Cup at home less than a year away.

On that note, let's take a look at the three biggest positives from India's ODI series against the Blackcaps:

#3 Shubman Gill impresses again

Shubman Gill has been one of the most impressive players for the Men in Blue in 2022. He has grabbed most of the opportunities that have come his way when most of the big names were rested.

However, his best knocks came against Zimbabwe and West Indies, who don't boast particularly strong bowling units at the moment. As a result, it was always going to be interesting to see how Gill plays in testing conditions in New Zealand against quality pacers.

It is safe to say that the opener was impressive and showed why he has the potential to become a world-class batter. Gill scored 108 runs in the series at an average of 54.00 and also had a half-century to his name against New Zealand.

If he continues to perform this way, he can genuinely make a strong case to be in India's 2023 World Cup squad.

#2 Shreyas Iyer's consistency

Despite his issues with the short ball, Shreyas Iyer has once again found a way to score consistently. He batted at No. 3 in the ODI series against New Zealand and scored 129 runs in two innings with a highest score of 80.

What was most impressive to watch was the way Iyer continued to find boundaries in the middle overs and keep the scoreboard ticking. This is such a crucial aspect of modern ODI cricket and the right-hander seems to be quite good at rotating strike when he can't find the fence.

With the ODI World Cup in India next year, Iyer's ability to dominate the spinners could propel him to the very top of the pecking order. It will be interesting to see if he, KL Rahul or both get the nod in the upcoming series against Bangladesh.

#1 Washington Sundar thrives under pressure

Washington Sundar has been around for quite a long time in Indian cricket, but injuries have often disrupted his progress.

However, the youngster showed in the New Zealand ODIs exactly what he is capable of with both bat and ball. Sundar gave away just 42 runs in his 10 overs in the first ODI and also played an incredible unbeaten cameo of 37 off just 16 balls to propel the team past the 300-run mark.

In the final game, Sundar notched up a fantastic half-century under pressure and showed great temperament with most other batters struggling. If he is able to remain fit, the Tamil Nadu all-rounder could well end up being an asset for India across formats.

