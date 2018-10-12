3 reasons for India's good run in ODIs

India is currently the second-ranked team in ODIs after England and is one of the favorites to win the World Cup next year in England. India has played really good cricket in the ODIs and the only series they lost was against England this year by 2-1. Earlier, they won the series in South Africa by 5-1 and have been ruthless at home. The last ODI series which they lost in India was against South Africa in 2015-16. India won the Asia cup without their biggest player Virat Kohli. They also managed to reach the Champions Trophy 2017 finals but lost to Pakistan.

All in all, India has been performing really well and this success can be attributed to these 3 reasons majorly.

#1) Top Order

The Indian top order comprising of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan as openers and Virat Kohli at number 3 have been relentless. These three have been the major run scorers for India for the past few years. India's middle order hasn't contributed much and is a cause of worry for India, which they should resolve soon if they want to lift the world cup next year.

All three of them are currently in the top 10 ODI batsmen list with Virat and Rohit at number 1 and 2 respectively and Shikar at number 5. Virat was rested for Asia cup and in his absence, Rohit and Shikhar did the bulk scoring and were also the top 2 run scorers of the tournament. As a matter of fact, India struggled in all those matches wherein Rohit and Shikhar didn't click.

Ever since Rohit Sharma started opening for India, he has become a different player altogether. He has scored 17 centuries as an opener and has averaged more than 57. He has a knack for playing big innings and has 3 double centuries to his name which is a record in itself.

Shikhar Dhawan has not been as consistent as Rohit Sharma but he also averages close to 50 and has 15 centuries to his name.

Such has been the dominance of Rohit and Shikhar that an immensely talented player like KL Rahul is not able to make it to the selected squad.

With that being said, Virat Kohli is currently the best batsman in the world and is scoring runs in all the formats. He averages more than 58 in ODIs and in the last 6 years this number is more than 64.

India is very lucky to have these three at the top and will want that they continue performing the way they have.

