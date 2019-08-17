×
3 Reasons why Ravi Shastri was re-appointed as head coach

Anderson Edward
ANALYST
Feature
68   //    17 Aug 2019, 20:18 IST

Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri - India Nets Session
Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri - India Nets Session

Ravi Shastri has been re-appointed as India’s head coach until the 2021 T20 World Cup. After India’s loss in the 2019 World Cup, the management decided to go through a proper recruitment process for selecting a new head coach.

Initially, the BCCI received 2000 applications for the aforementioned post and they shortlisted 6 candidates out of that. Well-known coaches like Tom Moody and Mike Hesson were among the shortlisted candidates.

The fans were eagerly waiting for a change. They wanted some new coach to come in and take the mantle forward. However, selecting Ravi Shastri again despite these international coaches surprised and disappointed the fans.

The decision was met with a mixed response on social media platforms. There are some logical reasons as to why the decision has been made.

#3 Success on tours

Australia v India - 4th Test: Day 5
Australia v India - 4th Test: Day 5

The Indian team did not have a terrible time under Ravi Shastri as many think. The team thrived due to his coaching and mentorship in both home and away tours. The Men in Blue scripted a historic 2-1 Test series win against Australia in Shastri’s reign.

Also, they won the ODI series in both New Zealand and South Africa tours. Once, the coach himself proclaimed India as the best traveling teams in the world under him with full confidence.

“I think this side can be the best traveling side in the world,” he said in the aftermath of India’s win against England.

Despite all these good records, India’s loss at the 2019 World Cup is brought as an argument against him. However, there were a lot of positives to take out of the tournament.

