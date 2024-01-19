Throwback to 5 experts who predicted a 4-0 washout for India in 2021 Border-Gavaskar Trophy

On this day in 2021, India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by recording a historic victory against Australia at the Gabba. The Indian team breached the fortress in Brisbane, becoming the first visiting side in 32 years to win a Test match against Australia at the Gabba.

It is pertinent to note that India lost the first Test match of that Border-Gavaskar Trophy series embarrassingly. The visitors were bowled out for just 36 runs in the second innings of the Adelaide Test match, which led to many experts predicting a 4-0 clean sweep in Australia's favor.

However, India bounced back and won the series 2-1. Here's a look at the five experts who predicted India to lose 0-4.

#1 Mark Waugh predicted a lopsided result in the 2021 Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Former Australian batter Mark Waugh was one of the many experts who expected the Indian team to lose by 0-4. During an appearance on Fox Cricket, Waugh said that there was no hope of a comeback from India after they got bowled out for 36 runs in the pink-ball game.

“No hope. I thought Adelaide was the Test that they could win on paper and with Virat Kohli here for just the one Test. I thought the conditions would suit them. I just can’t see how they can bounce back (after) Australia whitewashed them on the third day. So ‘no’ is the answer – four-nil to Australia,” Waugh said.

Expand Tweet

#2 Ricky Ponting expected Australia to clean-sweep India

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting also backed the Aussies to record a clean sweep against the Indian team after the big win in Adelaide. Speaking with cricket.com.au, Ponting stated that there was a good chance of Australia winning the series by a scoreline of 4-0.

“Now there’s some serious wounds opened up. There could be a good chance [of a sweep],” Ponting stated back then.

#3 Michael Vaughan made a 4-0 prediction before the series started

While Mark Waugh and Ricky Ponting made the aforementioned comments after the first Test, former England captain Michael Vaughan predicted a whitewash of Team India even before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series started.

When India lost the first Test, Vaughan tweeted:

"Told ya ... India are going to get hammered in the Test Series ... #AUSvIND #4-0."

Expand Tweet

#4 Michael Clarke expected India to get 'smoked' in Tests

World Cup winning captain Michael Clarke predicted the scoreline of the Test series to be 4-0 if India did not get going in the ODIs and T20Is. India lost the ODI series on that tour but recorded a win in the T20I series.

Here's what Clarke said on Sky Sports Radio:

“If India don‘t have success in the one-dayers and the T20s, they are in deep trouble in the Test matches and they’ll get smoked 4-0, in my opinion."

#5 Brad Haddin's prediction for Border-Gavaskar Trophy did not age well

World Cup-winning wicketkeeper-batter Brad Haddin felt that Adelaide was the best opportunity for India to win a Test in the 2021 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After India lost the Adelaide Test match, Haddin told SEN Radio:

"I thought their only opportunity to win a Test was in Adelaide. I don't think they will be able to turn it around."

Expand Tweet

His prediction proved wrong as India made a comeback for the ages and won the series 2-1.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Is India's comeback in Border-Gavaskar Trophy the best one in cricket history? Yes No 0 votes