Throwback to the 5 most hilarious Tweets by Pakistani cricketers on #SocialMediaDay

Social Media Day (June 30) has been incepted since 2010 as a way to recognize and celebrate the impact of social media on helping communication and togetherness. While everyone from the average person to renowned personalities uses social media for several purposes, it has had its share of bane and boon at different times.

Social media ( Twitter, Instagram followers) has also become the key indicator for measuring the popularity of a luminary, including cricketers, in this generation. It has brought a sense of reliability and connectedness between fans and their favorite cricketers, with the players posting regularly for any updates, videos, and wishes or even throwing funny jabs and other posts to evoke humor amongst fans.

In today's digital world, it has become imperative for cricketers to remain active on social media and wow fans with regular updates to keep themselves popular and often relevant.

However, there have been numerous occasions where cricketers have tweeted cricket-related and off-field posts about teammates or opponents that have had fans rolling over with laughter.

Some of the posts by the players became even more hilarious due to certain spelling or grammatical errors, with fans often deriving and replying with tweets based on the players' posts.

As we celebrate #SocialMediaDay, here is a look back on the five funniest tweets by Pakistani cricketers over the years:

# 1. Shoaib Akhtar's dig at New Zealand for pulling out of the Pakistan tour

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar isn't someone to hold back his thoughts, be it on live TV or social media. The 47-year-old ensured he made his feelings clear numerous times on New Zealand canceling their itinerary in Pakistan due to security reasons hours before the first game in September 2021.

The Kiwis were slated to take on Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE, and Akthar posted several times on Twitter pre-match and during the game.

Before the marquee game, Akhtar tweeted:

Shoaib Akhtar @shoaib100mph I request all Pakistan fans to remain silent and not enjoy too extravagantly. There is every chance that New Zealand may ask for the match to be called off due to too much noise inside the stadium, if not for security concerns. #T20WorldCup I request all Pakistan fans to remain silent and not enjoy too extravagantly. There is every chance that New Zealand may ask for the match to be called off due to too much noise inside the stadium, if not for security concerns. #T20WorldCup 😉

The Rawalpindi Express also took a shot while Pakistan were on top in the clash against New Zealand.

Shoaib Akhtar @shoaib100mph I think today NZ needs security inside the ground. I think today NZ needs security inside the ground.

After Pakistan defeated the Black Caps by five wickets, Akhtar continued his attack on New Zealand cricketers by cheekily asking if they were safe in UAE.

Unfortunately for Akhtar and Pakistan, New Zealand had the last laugh as they progressed to the final of the World Cup, while the Men in Green were eliminated in the semifinal.

# 2. Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi indulge in fun Twitter banter

Pakistan teammates Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi engaged in a fun Twitter exchange upon the latter's comeback to international cricket post-injury.

On his return ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup, Afridi took to Twitter, sharing his happiness on being back on the field for Pakistan.

Shabad took the image of Afridi looking at the ball and tweeted a hilarious response to look at him with the same interest while welcoming the left-arm seamer back.

Shadab Khan @76Shadabkhan Kabhi mujhe bhi esay dekho jesay ball ko dekh rahe ho. Welcome back @iShaheenAfridi Kabhi mujhe bhi esay dekho jesay ball ko dekh rahe ho. Welcome back @iShaheenAfridi https://t.co/4NguQ5HKQE

Minutes after Shadab's tweet, Afridi responded by posting an image of him looking at the 24-year-old leg spinner in a similar fashion.

The great camaraderie between the players helped Pakistan as they enjoyed a sensational campaign, qualifying for the final of the World Cup before losing to England in the summit clash.

# 3. Hasan Ali calls Sarfaraz Ahmed "Salman Khan of Karachi"

Earlier in the month, Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali took a picture of his former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed in a formal black suit, and referred to him as 'Salman Khan of Karachi'.

Despite treading on humor, Ali's heartening tweet calling Sarfaraz my captain and comparing him with one of the most popular and handsome Bollywood stars signified the affection and bond between the duo.

It is worth remembering Pakistan won the Champions Trophy in 2017 under the captaincy of Sarfaraz Ahmed, with Hasan Ali awarded Player of the Tournament.

# 4. Hasan Ali pokes fun at Shadab Khan about his marriage

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali was at it on Twitter again late last year when he responded to a post shared by another user of himself and Babar Azam chatting.

Ali tagged leg-spinner Shadab Khan and posted a cheeky tweet about the duo discussing Shadab's marriage.

Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 @RealHa55an @76Shadabkhan twitter.com/Eshawasim1/sta… EshaMalik❤️ @Eshawasim1



Looking so cuteeeee



@babarazam258 | @RealHa55an پلیز مجھے بھی بتا دیں کہ آپ دونوں میں ایسی کون سی بات ہورہی ہےجو بابر اعظم کی ایکسپریشن ہی چینج ہو گئےLooking so cuteeeee پلیز مجھے بھی بتا دیں کہ آپ دونوں میں ایسی کون سی بات ہورہی ہےجو بابر اعظم کی ایکسپریشن ہی چینج ہو گئے 😂😂😂Looking so cuteeeee 😉😍@babarazam258 | @RealHa55an https://t.co/GGU56ORSku Basically we talking about Shadab’s wedding babar saying vo ni honi Basically we talking about Shadab’s wedding babar saying vo ni honi 😆 @76Shadabkhan twitter.com/Eshawasim1/sta…

Shadab did not take long to respond and tweeted:

Shadab's reply can be paraphrased as:

"You guys think I have become very big. So everyone is behind my marriage. I am still only a kid."

Hasan and Ali have had several friendly banters on Twitter, including one during PSL 2020 for bragging rights.

# 5. Umar Akmal's famous botched caption Tweet

Pakistan batter Umar Akmal had arguably the most trolled tweet on Cricket Twitter when he made a massive blunder by reversing two words in his caption.

Akmal captioned his post while sharing an image of himself with former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq - 'Mother from another brother', drawing several hilarious reactions and viral memes.

Umar Akmal has been notorious for his accidentally funny Tweets.

Umar Akmal was among the top trending sporting personalities for the Tweet, with numerous other posts by users in a similar ilk to poke fun at the middle-order batter.

Some examples include - "Don't book a judge by its cover", "Form is class, but temporary is permanent", "Everything is war in fair and love", and "If being a crime is a handsome, then arrest me", etc.

Despite Akmal deleting the Tweet, he has been the butt of such jokes across social media ever since.

