Throwback to the first-ever match in Test cricket history in 1877

The first-ever match in the history of Test cricket was played between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne from March 15 to March 19 in 1877.

Although the two teams were not considered to be representatives of their respective countries when the game was being played, it was accorded Test status retrospectively.

The two teams were called the Combined Australian XI and James Lillywhite's XI, respectively, with the latter being made up of touring English professionals.

Having won the toss, Australia (Combined Australian XI) chose to bat first and put up a rather modest total of 245 before being bowled out. Charles Bannerman scored the first-ever Test century before being retired hurt for 165. The first ball in Test cricket was also faced by Bannerman, bowled to him by Alfred Shaw.

Allen Hill picked up the first catch and first wicket in Test cricket

Expand Tweet

England (James Lillywhite's XI) fast bowler Allen Hill entered the record books for picking up the first wicket in Test history when he clean bowled Bannerman's fellow opener Nat Thompson with just two runs on the board.

Hill also distinguished himself by taking the first-ever catch when he plucked one out of thin air to dismiss Tom Horan off the bowling of Shaw.

Apart from Bannerman, none of the Australian batters could get to even 20, with the next-highest score being that of 18 by Tom Garrett. James Southerton was the most successful English bowler with figures of 3/61.

When England walked out to bat, they were barraged by Aussie fast bowlers Garrett and John Hodges, who, along with their colleagues, restricted the visitors to a mere 196, giving their team a handy lead over them.

Billy Midwinter, with his gentle medium pace, was the star of the show for the Aussies, picking up the first-ever five-wicket haul in the history of the sport.

Billy Midwinter was once kidnapped by WG Grace

Midwinter was once kidnapped by the legendary WG Grace when he was on his way to play for Australia against Middlesex. The legendary Grace, in turn, forced Midwinter to play for Gloucestershire against Surrey at the Oval.

Australia fared poorly in their second innings, being bowled out for a paltry sum of 104 runs, with Shaw picking up a five-wicket haul of his own.

Chasing a target of 154, which may seem inconsequential now but was rather challenging on the famous uncovered pitches of the past, England suffered and were bowled out for 108.

Left-arm seamer Tom Kendall, who was renowned for being perhaps the only Aussie bowler who did not play in England, won the match for Australia with figures of 7/55 in the fourth innings.

This handed the hosts victory in the first-ever Test match by 45 runs over their arch-rivals England.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App