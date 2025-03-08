Throwback: When Kane Williamson was stumped off Virat Kohli's bowling in the 2008 U-19 World Cup semifinal

India and New Zealand are set to meet in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This will be the second time when the two teams will face off in an ICC ODI final. Their first meeting took place in the 2000 Champions Trophy, where the Blackcaps triumphed over India by four wickets to win their first-ever ICC title.

As the final draws closer, all eyes will be on Indian star batter Virat Kohli and New Zealand veteran Kane Williamson. While both players have often been in the spotlight for their batting performances, Kohli once dismissed Williamson in an ICC tournament.

The two teams met in the 2008 Under-19 World Cup semifinal at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur. After winning the toss, New Zealand chose to bat first. On the third ball of the 27th over of their innings, Kohli bowled a full delivery down the leg side, which Williamson tried to flick but missed completely. He was caught out of his crease, with Shreevats Goswami completing a fine stumping.

Fans can watch the video here:

Kane Williamson scored 37 off 80 balls as New Zealand posted 205/8 in their allotted 50 overs. Meanwhile, Kohli picked up two wickets in the match. In reply, India were set a revised target of 191 in 43 overs due to rain.

Goswami top-scored for India with 51, while Kohli contributed 43. The Indian U19 team chased down the target with three wickets to spare, winning with nine balls remaining, as per the D/L method.

A look at Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson's numbers in ODI cricket

Virat Kohli made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2008 and has since established himself as one of the greatest players to ever play the game. The 36-year-old has appeared in 301 matches for India, scoring 14180 runs – the third-highest in ODI history – with an impressive average of 58.11. He has also hit 74 fifties and 51 centuries, the most by any player in the format.

On the other hand, Kane Williamson made his ODI debut for New Zealand in 2010 against India. The 34-year-old has played 172 matches for his country, accumulating 7224 runs at an average of 49.47 – the fourth-highest for the Blackcaps. He has also registered 47 fifties and 15 centuries.

