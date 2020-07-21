Tickets will remain valid if Australia hosts T20 World Cup in 2021: ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has stated that the tickets bought by the fans for the deferred T20 World Cup this year will remain valid if Australia hosts the postponed tournament next year.

T20 World Cup 2021 was originally slated to be played in India

Yesterday, the ICC officially announced the postponement of the Men's T20 World Cup to 2022. However, it is not yet decided which edition Australia would host, considering India were originally scheduled to host the tournament in 2021.

In case Australia hosts the T20 World Cup in 2022 rather than in 2021, the tickets would then need to be refunded. The international cricketing body had already opened the tickets' booking process and a huge number of tickets had already been bought by fans from around the globe.

"Ticket holders are welcome to retain their tickets, noting, if Australia hosts in 2021, tickets will remain valid for fans who have already bought and will be automatically updated to reflect the new dates. If Australia hosts in 2022, for tickets already bought a full refund will be processed automatically," the ICC had said.

In Monday's IBC, the health and safety of everyone involved in the sport was prioritized. ICC's Chief Executive, Manu Sawhney, stated that the decision gave them an opportunity to deliver 'two safe and successful T20 World Cups for fans around the world'.

The windows for the upcoming Men's events are as follows:

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: October – November 2021 with the final on 14 November 2021

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: October – November 2022 with the final on 13 November 2022

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India: October – November 2023 with the final on 26 November 2023

