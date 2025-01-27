Tilak Varma vs Rohit Sharma - comparing the stats of the two after 22 T20Is

Young Indian batter Tilak Varma played a fabulous knock at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai in the second T20I of the five-match series against England. The left-handed batter struck 72* off 55 balls, with the aid of four fours and five sixes, as the Men in Blue chased down a target of 166 in 19.2 overs with two wickets in hand.

The 22-year-old guided India home after the hosts were in all sorts of trouble at 126-7 in the 15th over. He held his nerve under intense pressure and was involved in some crucial partnerships with the lower-order batters. What stood out about Varma during his knock in the Chepauk T20I was his brilliant game awareness.

The Hyderabad cricketer has featured in only 22 T20Is so far. However, he is already being compared to India's batting superstars like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav. On that note, let's compare Varma and Rohit's stats after 22 T20Is.

Tilak Varma vs Rohit Sharma - Who has more runs and a better average after 22 T20Is?

In 22 T20Is, Varma has scored 707 runs at an average of 58.91. The left-hander has been dismissed without scoring on two occasions. The youngster has scored 309 runs in six innings against South Africa at an average of 77.25. Against the West Indies, he has scored 173 runs in five innings at an average of 57.66.

Further, Varma has scored 91 runs in two innings against England without being dismissed. He has also scored 55 runs in one innings against Bangladesh, 50 runs in three innings against Australia at an average of 50 (two not outs) and 26 runs in one innings against Afghanistan.

Rohit ended his T20I career with 4,231 runs in 159 matches at an average of 32.05. After 22 T20Is, the Hitman had 415 runs to his name at an average of 31.92. He was not dismissed for a duck in his first 22 T20I appearances.

Of his 415 runs from his first 22 T20Is, Rohit scored 132 against South Africa from three innings at an average of 66. The right-handed batter also scored 95 runs from three innings against Australia at an average of 95 (two not outs). Further, the former India T20I captain scored 52 runs in one innings against Ireland, 36 runs in one innings against Bangladesh and 30 runs in one knock against Pakistan.

Tilak Varma vs Rohit Sharma - Who has a better strike rate after 22 T20Is?

After 22 T20Is, Varma has a strike rate of 156.07. The left-handed batter has a strike rate of 190.74 from six innings against South Africa and 140.65 from five innings against the Windies. The 22-year-old has managed a strike rate of 128.16 in two innings against England, 138.88 in three innings against Australia and 211.53 in one innings against Bangladesh.

Rohit ended his T20I career with a strike rate of 140.89. After 22 T20Is, the right-handed batter had a strike rate of 126.91. Rohit had a strike rate of 161.01 from three innings against Australia and 129.41 from three innings against South Africa. Further, in three innings against the West Indies, he had a strike rate of 105.88 and 90.90 in two innings against England.

Tilak Varma vs Rohit Sharma - Who has more 50-plus scores after 22 T20Is?

After 22 T20Is, Varma has notched up five 50-plus scores. The youngster clobbered consecutive hundreds in South Africa last year. His best of 120* came off just 47 deliveries in Johannesburg in November 2024. In the previous T20I of the series, he had slammed 107* off 56 in Centurion.

Apart from his 72* in Chennai in England, Varma has scored 55* off 26 against Bangladesh in Hangzhou in the Asian Games semifinal in October 2023. The knock featured two fours and six sixes. The southpaw also contributed 51 off 41 against the West Indies in Providence in August 2023.

Rohit had notched up four 50-plus scores after 22 T20Is, but did not have a hundred to his name. His best of 79* came off 46 balls against Australia in Bridgetown in the 2010 T20 World Cup. Rohit also scored 53 off 34 against South Africa in Durban (January 2011), 52* off 45 against Ireland in Nottingham (June 2009) and 50* off 40 against South Africa in Durban (September 2007).

