Tim Paine delighted with James Pattinson's contribution in win against New Zealand

Anuj Nitin Prabhu FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News Published Dec 29, 2019

Dec 29, 2019 IST SHARE

Pattinson's three-wicket burst all but ended New Zealand's hopes of saving the Test match.

Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match Test series against New Zealand after a comprehensive 247-run victory in Melbourne.

New Zealand were set a target of 488 and had to bat a day and a half to save the Test match. However, James Pattinson's three wickets in the space of nine balls dashed New Zealand's hopes of saving the game.

Pattinson has had a few frustrating months of late but looks to be regaining his footing in the international circuit. A disappointing Ashes campaign in which he played just two Test matches was followed by a one-match ban for personal abuse. Pattinson ended up sitting out the entirety of Australia's Test series against Pakistan which meant he was itching to make a mark on his return against the Kiwis.

He certainly made an impact, finishing the second Test with six wickets and helping his side seal the series. Australian skipper Tim Paine, speaking in the post-match press conference, explained that he had no doubt that Pattinson was the right man to replace Josh Hazlewood in the lineup.

"We know the quality of 'Patto', we've said for a long time that we're very lucky to have high-quality bowlers on the sidelines such as him. I think he was awesome today in particular, but he also bowled superbly in the first innings and built pressure with Pat at times."

"Then today when it was his turn to step up he provided the team with the spark as he does and his energy around our group is infectious."

29-year-old Pattinson is in the prime of his career and following long lay-offs due to injury, he will be looking to make a mark for Australia in the years to come.

James Pattinson believes at this time next year he'll be at his peak, right in time to tackle India head on.#AUSvNZ #AUSvIND https://t.co/vYKBPPxRge — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2019