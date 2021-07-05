Tim Paine doesn’t want Steve Smith to rush recovery 

Tim Paine has urged Steve Smith to take his due time as he recovers from injury. The Australian Test skipper admitted he would like to see Steve Smith at peak fitness by the time the Ashes comes around later this year.

Steve Smith is currently recovering from an elbow injury after changing his batting grip. The star batsman admitted last week that getting fit for the Ashes takes precedence over the upcoming T20 World Cup for him.

Tim Paine spoke to the media on Monday, where he urged Steve Smith not to rush his injury return.

"What's important for me is that he's fit to go, whether that's at the T20 World Cup or the Ashes. Obviously from a selfish point of view, I would love him to be 100 percent fit and if that means he misses that tournament (World Cup) then so be it,” Paine claimed.

Steve Smith - who is currently undergoing rehab for a tennis elbow injury - says being fully fit for the Ashes is his main goal even if that means missing out on the T20 World Cup 🏏🇦🇺#Australia #Ashes #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/s4X7eRcBdZ — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) July 3, 2021

Steve Smith is a crucial part of the Australian side across all formats. Addressing concerns over his recovery, Tim Paine wants Steve Smith to focus on his recovery to continue playing cricket in the coming years.

“But Steve is a professional, he'll know where his body is at and if he doesn't feel like he's right then he'll make the right call. It's important now that he takes the time to get it right, not just for the Ashes but to prolong his career for another four or five or six years,” Paine pointed out.

Tim Paine wants to see the Barmy Army Down Under

Australia aim for bumper crowds at Ashes Tests pic.twitter.com/16vfMzkLrh — sports news (@CricketDeDaNaDa) July 1, 2021

The Ashes later this year is likely to see full capacity crowds, with all venues except the MCG being sold to full capacity. However whether the Barmy Army will be able to make the trip is unclear, owing to Australia’s border restrictions.

Looking ahead to the Ashes, Tim Paine hopes English fans will be able to fill the stadiums when the two sides clash later this year.

"Absolutely, I hope they do open up (the borders) because they bring a brilliant atmosphere. The Barmy Army are a crucial part of the history of the Ashes and something the players love, whether they're ripping into you or barracking for the English. It adds to the Test match, to the theatre, so fingers crossed those guys can get in,” Paine signed off.

The 2021/22 Ashes kicks off at The Gabba on December 8, with the final Test taking place in Perth from January 14 next year.

