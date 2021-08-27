TKR vs BR Prediction: Who will win today’s CPL 2021 match?

Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals are set to lock horns in Match No. 4 of the 2021 CPL on Saturday, August 28 at Warner Park in St Kitts.

The Knight Riders, captained by Kieron Pollard, are the defending champions. However, they started their campaign with a nine-run defeat at the hands of Guyana Amazon Warriors on Thursday. They failed to chase down 143 after a batting collapse.

The Knight Riders' bowlers kept the Warriors' batters at bay for a chunk of the first innings. But Shimron Hetmyer’s 41-ball 54 turned out to be crucial in the context of the game. TKR started their run-chase with a flurry of boundaries, but wickets kept pushing them back.

Akeal Hosein smashed three sixes in the last over to fetch 22 runs for the Knight Riders. But his efforts weren’t enough for TKR to win the game. Hosein was also exceptional with the ball as he picked up two wickets. Sunil Narine accounted for two scalps as well.

The Royals, similar to TKR, made a losing start at the CPL. The Jason Holder-led team lost to the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 21 runs in their opening game. The Royals had their moments after they reduced their opponents to 39 for four in 7.1 overs.

Oshane Thomas did most of the damage as he picked up three wickets at the top. But Dwayne Bravo and Sherfane Rutherford’s 115-run stand for the fifth wicket took the game away from them. Hayden Walsh Jr. was entrusted with only two overs in which he leaked 25 runs.

In the run-chase, Shai Hope tried hard with 44, but he couldn’t up the ante in the hour of need. Azam Khan showed a lot of promise as his 28 came in at a strike rate of 175. Glenn Phillips and Johnson Charles, the two opening batters, need to step up as well.

Can the Royals roll over the Knight Riders at the CPL?

Winner 31 v Loser 32 - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

The Knight Riders have a formidable spin-attack. Both Akeal Hosein and Sunil Narine were hard to counter in the opening game. The Royals’ batters aren’t in the best of form and the two spinners could end up dominating yet again.

The Knight Riders’ batting is also more accomplished than that of the Royals. Though their batters failed in the first game, they are expected to stage a comeback. Overall, TKR seem to have an edge going into the next CPL encounter.

Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders to win the CPL match.

