TKR vs GUY Prediction: Who will win today's CPL 2021 match?

The Trinbago Knight Riders and the Guyana Amazon Warriors will lock horns in the 11th match of CPL 2021 on Wednesday, September 1, at Warner Park in St. Kitts.

The Warriors, led by Nicholas Pooran, are placed fourth in the CPL points table. They started their CPL campaign with a nine-run win over the Knight Riders. Odean Smith, Imran Tahir, Romario Shepherd and Shimron Hetmyer starred in the Warriors' win in that game.

But since that victory, the Warriors have lost twice to CPL table-toppers St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Warner Park. In their first meeting, Evin Lewis and Devon Thomas’ 100-run opening stand turned out to be too hot for the Warriors to handle, losing by eight wickets.

In their second meeting, the Patriots won by six wickets. Mohammad Hafeez scored a sparkling 70 while opening the batting for the Warriors, but his effort went in vain, thanks to Sherfane Rutherford’s half-century for the victors.

The Knights, meanwhile, haven’t had the best of campaigns in CPL 2021. They opened their account with a win over the Barbados Royals in their second match. However, a five-run loss against the Saint Lucia Kings pegged them back again.

On Tuesday, August 31, the Knights defeated the Kings by 27 runs at Warner Park. After being put in to bat first, TKR managed 158 runs on the back of Kieron Pollard’s 41 and Tim Seifert’s 37. After that, Pollard and co. restricted the Kings to 131 in 20 overs.

Can the Knights get past the Warriors?

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts Nevis Patriots - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

The Knight Riders have looked jittery in run-chases thus far in CPL 2021. Although they beat the Royals, they didn’t find the going easy, as early wickets pushed them on the back foot.

However, TKR looked at their best while defending against the Kings in their previous game. The Warriors have a strong bowling unit, so the Knights may struggle if they bat second.

Prediction: The team batting first will likely win this CPL game.

Edited by Bhargav