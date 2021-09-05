TKR vs JAM Prediction: Who will win today's CPL 2021 match?

Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs will cross swords in the 18th match of the CPL 2021 on Monday, September 6, at Warner Park in St. Kitts.

The Knight Riders are the defending champions, but have been inconsistent in the ongoing edition of the CPL. The Kieron Pollard-led unit is hanging in the middle of the CPL points table and need a few wins to climb the ladder. They have a decent net run rate of 0.391.

In their previous game, Guyana Amazon Warriors beat them after the CPL match went into the Super Over. Both teams ended on 138 after their quota of 20 runs. In the one-over eliminator, Romario Shepherd denied TKR batters from scoring seven runs.

For TKR, Colin Munro top-scored with a 28-ball 32, laced with two fours and as many sixes. While defending the score, the Knight Riders got the Warriors on the mat. However, Shepherd and Naveen-ul-Haq held their nerve to take the Warriors over the finishing line.

The Tallawahs, on the other hand, started with a thumping 120-run win over the Saint Lucia Kings in the CPL. But since then, they have lost two out of three games. But despite the stutter, they are placed in the CPL points table with a healthy net run rate of 1.365.

In their previous CPL game, the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots beat them by six wickets. After being put in to bat first, the Tallawahs notched 166 for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Defending the score, they were in the drivers’ seat for a chunk of the run-chase.

But Sherfane Rutherford’s 50 and Fabian Allen’s 30 robbed them off with a victory. The Patriots chased the target down with 14 balls to spare. The Tallawahs will now look to secure their third win and tighten their grip on second spot for the time being.

Can TKR get past the Tallawahs in the CPL game?

The Knights’ bowling has been in decent form in the ongoing CPL edition. Akeal Hosein and Sunil Narine have economy rates of less than five. Ravi Rampaul has 13 wickets to his name in the CPL.

The Tallawahs’ batters need to be on top of their game to counter the TKR bowling in the next CPL game. Migael Pretorius has to play a key role if the Tallawahs want to topple the Knight Riders.

Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders to win this CPL game.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee