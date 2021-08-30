TKR vs SLK Prediction: Who will win today's CPL 2021 match?

The Trinbago Knight Riders and Saint Lucia Kings will lock horns in Match No. 9 of the 2021 CPL on Tuesday, August 31 at Warner Park in St. Kitts.

The Kings made a horrendous start to the CPL campaign. Jamaica Tallawahs slapped them with a hefty 120-run loss in their first game of the tournament. Barring Tim David, who scored a half-century, none of the Kings’ players could make an impact in the CPL game.

However, Faf du Plessis and Co. made an incredible comeback in their CPL game against the Knight Riders on Sunday, August 29. They won the game by five runs and registered their maiden win in the CPL. After being put in to bat first, the Kings managed only 157 in 20 overs.

While defending the score, the Kings’ bowlers got the Knight Riders by the scruff of their necks. Tim Seifert gave them an almighty scare with an unbeaten 16-ball 40. However, Wahab Riaz bowled a stupendous last over where he didn’t allow Seifert and Colin Munro to dominate.

The Knight Riders, on the other hand, are the defending champions, but they have had a topsy-turvy run thus far in the CPL. They started with a nine-run loss at the hands of the Guyana Amazon Warriors, but then came back to beat the Barbados Royals in their second game.

However, the five-run loss to the Kings pushed them on to the backfoot yet another time in the CPL. The Knight Riders have an impressive record over the Kings, albeit they lost in their previous meeting. After the loss on Sunday, TKR will be keen to make amends on Tuesday.

Can TKR make a comeback?

Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

In all three of their CPL games thus far, the Knight Riders have chased. While against the Royals, they got out of jail, Kieron Pollard’s men faltered to some extent against the Kings and the Warriors.

Even as they have firepower, TKR need to plan their chase better. The Kings’ bowling looked much better on Sunday and scoring against them won’t be a cakewalk by any means.

Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders to win the CPL match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee