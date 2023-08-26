TKR vs SLK Prediction: Who will win today’s CPL 2023 match?

Trinbago Knight Riders and Saint Lucia Kings are set to lock horns in Match No.9 of the CPL 2023. The match will take place on Saturday, August 26 at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.

The Knight Riders, led by Kieron Pollard, have not had a lot to do in the tournament until now. Although they are placed at the penultimate position in the table, they have ample chance of moving up the ladder in the points table.

They played their first match against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Daren Sammy Stadium. But that match had to be called off after only three overs. Sheldon Cottrell dismissed Martin Guptill after which rain interrupted play once and for all.

The Kings, on the other hand, are currently placed second in the table with four points and a net run rate of +1.075. They started their campaign with a defeat at the hands of Brandon King's Jamaica Tallawahs.

However, they made a comeback by beating Barbados Royals. Two of their matches could not take place due to rain. If they win their next game, they will displace the Tallawahs from the top of the points table.

CPL 2023, TKR vs SLK Prediction: Can the Kings beat the Knight Riders?

Trinbago Knight Riders will go into the match as favorites without much of a doubt. Although one cannot much about the current form of their players, they will have the upper hand given the firepower they have.

The Knights, in the meantime, have signed Australian batter Tim David and English all-rounder Tom Curran for the rest of the tournament.

The Kings have had their ups and down. They have some skilled players up their sleeves, but beating the Knight Riders may turn out to be a far cry for them.

Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders to win this CPL 2023 match.

Poll : Who will win the TKR vs SLK match? Trinbago Knight Riders Saint Lucia Kings 0 votes