TNPL 2019, LKK vs TP: Tuti Patriots have a lot of ground to cover in their duel against Lyca Kovai Kings

Lyca Kovai Kings skipper Abhinav Mukund in practice ahead of their clash against Tuti Patriots in Sankar Cement TNPL 2019 in NPR college cricket ground, Dindigul

Tuti Patriots will be aiming for an all-round improvement when they take on Lyca Kovai Kings in the 4th Sankar Cement Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match at the NPR College Ground, Natham, Dindigul on Thursday.

The Patriots’ opening match against defending champions Siechem Madurai Panthers was a forgettable affair as they could only muster 124-8 in 20 overs before eventually losing by nine wickets. The bowling also faltered as they conceded 19 wides.

In contrast, LKK has no such worries and will be hoping to continue their winning ways after defeating VB Kanchi Veerans by eight wickets in their opening match of the season.

TP can gain confidence from their head to head record against LKK, whom they have defeated twice in three meetings.

Match 8: Lyca Kovai Kings v Tuti Patriots

Venue: NPR College Ground, Natham, Dindigul

When: July 25, 2019 (Thursday)

Match timings:7:15 P.M. onwards

Live on: Star Sports 3, Star Sports (Tamil), Vijay Super

Players to watch out: Shahrukh Khan, S Manigandan (LKK); Akshay Srinivasan, Ganesh Moorthi (TP)

Head to Head: Lyca Kovai Kings 1, Tuti Patriots 2

2018 league record: LKK third; TP fifth

TEAMS

Lyca Kovai Kings: M Shahrukh Khan, Abhinav Mukund (captain), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (WK), Malolan Rangarajan, B Anirudh Sita Ram, W Antony Dhas, Thangarasu Natarajan, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Akkil Srinaath, S Manigandan, S Ajith Ram, J Suresh Kumar, Ashwin Venkatraman, Muhammad Adnan Khan, RS Jaganath Srinivas.

Tuti Patriots: Akshay V Srinivasan, Wilkins Victor (WK), V Subramania Siva (captain), Abishiek S, S Shubham Mehta, S Vasanth Sarvanan, R Karthikeyan, M Ganesh Moorthi, M Sathya Raj, S Boopalan, Tamil Kumaran, K Rahul Raj, SP Nathan, S Akash Sivan, Senthil Nathan.

Umpires: K Srinivasan, Mohd Rafi. TV umpire: GR Sadashiv Iyer.

Match referee: B Kalyanasundaram.