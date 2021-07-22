TNPL 2021: Match 5 - Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Lyca Koval Kings Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The Ruby Trichy Warriors will take on the Lyca Koval Kings in the fifth match of TNPL 2021 on July 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Warriors have gotten off to a flying start in the TNPL. In their opening match, they beat the Nellai Royal Kings by 74 runs. After batting first, the Warriors put up 151/5, thanks to opener Amit Sathvik’s 52-ball 71.

The Warriors bowlers then took over, reducing the Royal Kings to 12/5 before eventually bowling them out for 77. Sunil Sam and Saravan Kumar wreaked havoc with two wickets apiece. M Mathivanan picked up three wickets without conceding a single run.

Meanwhile, the Kovai Kings' TNPL opener against Salem Spartans was called off due to rain. Sai Sudarshan played an impressive 43-ball knock of 87 runs with eight fours and five sixes to grab the limelight at the Chepauk.

Match Details

Match: Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Lyca Koval Kings, TNPL 2021.

Date: July 23, 2021 (Friday).

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)/ 2:00 PM (GMT).

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Weather Report

The weather will mostly be cloudy, but with little chance of rain. The temperature should be around 31 degrees Celsius and the humidity in the 70s.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Chepauk has been a sporting one thus far, with both batters and bowlers having their say. Striking with the new ball will be crucial. The track tends to get slower as games progress, so batting first should be an ideal option for the captain winning the toss.

Predicted XIs

Ruby Trichy Warriors

Among the Warriors’ batters, Sathvik, captain Adithya Ganesh and Anthony Dhas were amongst the runs in their previous game. Dhas, meanwhile, will look to improve on his bowling figures. K Mukunth and Nidhish Rajagopal will want to make amends after getting out in single digits.

Ruby Trichy Warriors Predicted XI

Amit Sathvik, K Mukunth, Nidhish Rajagopal, Adithya Ganesh (WK), Antony Dhas, Akash Sumra, Sumant Jain, Rahil Shah (C), Saravan Kumar, Mathivannan, Sunil Sam.

Lyca Kovai Kings

The Kovai Kings’ batters did an excellent job last time before rain played spoilsport. Raju and Sudharsan played at impressive strike-rates. Kavin scored 33, but at a strike-rate of 80.49, so he’ll want to get some momentum going. It will also be interesting to see how their bowlers perform against the Warriors.

Lyca Kovai Kings Predicted XI:

Ganga Sridhar Raju, R Kavin (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan (C), Abhishek Tanwar, U Mukilesh, Ashwin Venkatraman, N Selva Kumaran, S Ajith Ram, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Elangovan Srinivasan.

Match Prediction

Although the Warriors won their previous game, beating the Kovai Kings may not be an easy task. Kings are expected to win this match.

TV and live-streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar.

Edited by Bhargav