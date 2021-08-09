TNPL 2021: Qualifier 1 – Ruby Trichy Warriors vs. Chepauk Super Gillies Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The Ruby Trichy Warriors and Chepauk Super Gillies are all set to lock horns in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing TNPL on Tuesday, August 10, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Warriors have momentum in their favor, having won all of their last three matches in the league phase. The team, captained by Rahil Shah, finished the first round at the top of the points table, having won five out of seven matches.

In their previous game, they beat the Super Gillies by seven wickets after Nidhish Rajagopal’s unbeaten 58-ball 66 and Saravanan Kumar’s three-for. Hence, it can be said that the Warriors may have the upper hand going into the upcoming contest.

The Super Gillies, on the other hand, finished the league stage in second spot. The Kaushik Gandhi-led unit had a four-match winning streak, due to which they made the playoffs. However, defeat in their last game should have dented the Super Gillies' confidence a little.

Apart from the Warriors, the Super Gillies also lost to the Nellai Royal Kings in their second league match. They will now be looking to shed off the agony of defeat and take the field with a positive mindset on Tuesday.

Match Details:

Match: Ruby Trichy Warriors vs. Chepauk Super Gillies, TNPL 2021.

Date and Time: August 10, Saturday 07:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Weather report:

There will be intermittent clouds throughout the duration of the match, but the chances of rain are minimal. Temperatures will be around the 31-degree Celsius mark, with the humidity mostly in the 70s.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Chepauk has been on the slower side, but batting hasn’t been all that tough either. 15 out of the 20 completed games in the league stage went in favor of the chasing teams. Hence, batting second should be the way forward for both teams.

Predicted Playing XIs

Ruby Trichy Warriors

Nidhish Rajagopal and Adithya Ganesh have been prolific run-scorers for them in the tournament. Amit Sathvik hasn’t flattered to deceive either. Saravana Kumar has 11 wickets to his name, and the likes of Mathivanan and Poiyamozhi need to lend him the required support.

Playing XI: Amit Sathvik, Santosh Shiv, Adithya Ganesh (wk), Muhammed Adnan Khan, Nidhish Rajagopal, Anthony Dhas, Akash Sumra, M Mathivannan, Saravan Kumar, Rahil Shah (c), M Poiyamozhi

Chepauk Super Gillies

Narayan Jagadeesan scored 211 runs for Super Gilles at an average of 35.16. Gandhi, Satish, and Sasidev also have 100 plus each to their names.

Sai Kishore is their leading wicket-taker for the Super Gilles with eight scalps, and he needs to be on top of his game. Satish, Siddharth, and Sonu Yadav have also been impressive.

Playing XI: Kaushik Gandhi (c), N Jagadeesan (wk), S Sujay, Rajagopal Sathish, Harish Kumar, Jaganath Sinivas, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Sonu Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manimaran Siddharth, R Alexander

Match prediction:

The Super Gillies are in impressive form, but the Warriors have momentum on their side. The upcoming game promises to be an exciting one, but it’s the Warriors who seem to have the upper hand in the crunch game.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

Edited by Arjun Panchadar