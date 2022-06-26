TNPL 2022, LKK vs DD Prediction: Who will win today's 5th Match?

Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) will square off against the Dindigul Dragons (DD) in the fifth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

Lyca Kovai Kings qualified for the playoffs last year. They finished the league stages in fourth position with three wins and as many losses in seven games. The Kings suffered a loss against the Dindigul Dragons in the Eliminator to be knocked out of the competition. They will now seek revenge for that loss.

Shahrukh Khan has been handed the responsibility of leading the Kings in the sixth edition of TNPL. The likes of Shahrukh, Ganga Sridhar Raju, T Natarajan will play a key role for them.

Dindigul Dragons, on the other hand, didn’t have the best of starts to the tournament as they lost their opening game against Ruby Trichy Warriors. After being asked to bat first, the Dragons’ batters never got going as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and only managed to score 144 in 20 overs.

The Dragons bowlers failed to pick up wickets as the Warriors chased down the total with eight wickets in hand. The Dragons need to put up a much-improved performance against the Lyca Kovai Kings to register their first win of the competition.

Will the Dindigul Dragons (DD) beat the Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK)?

Hari Nishanth in action (Image Courtesy: Times of India)

The Dindigul Dragons were completely outplayed by the Ruby Trichy Warriors in their opening game of the competition. They will have to bring out their A-game to challenge the Lyca Kovai Kings on Sunday.

Lyca Kovai Kings, meanwhile, will be playing their first game of the sixth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League. They have got some exciting players on their side and certainly start as the favorites against the Dragons.

Prediction: Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) to win this encounter.

LIVE POLL Q. Shahrukh Khan to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far