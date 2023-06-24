TNPL 2023, Match 16, Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The Dindigul Dragons will face the Lyca Kovai Kings in the 16th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023. The SCF Cricket Ground in Salem will be hosting this clash.

The Dindigul Dragons are having a fantastic time in the competition. They have played three games so far and won all of these fixtures. They are the only unbeaten side in the TNPL 2023. The side faced the Chepauk Super Gillies in their last game and beat them in a nail-biting contest.

After being asked to bat first, the Dragons scored 170 in their 20 overs, with Adithya Ganesh top-scoring with 44. Varun Chakaravarthy picked up three wickets as the game went down the wire. The Dragons held their nerves to emerge victorious by one run and will look to stay unbeaten on Sunday.

The Lyca Kovai Kings, on the other hand, have played four games so far and won three matches. They beat Ba11sy Trichy convincingly in their last game to grab two crucial points. The side will be looking to repeat their performance against the Dragons.

Bowling first, Manimaran Siddharth registered figures of 3/13 in his four overs to help restrict Ba11sy Trichy to 117/6. S Sujay played an outstanding knock of 72* off 59 balls at the top of the order to help his side chase down the total with 10 balls to spare.

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Match Details:

Match: Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings, Match 16, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Date and Time: June 25, Sunday, 3:15 pm IST

Venue: SCF Cricket Ground, Salem

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at the SCF Cricket Ground is a well-balanced track. The new ball bowlers may get some movement early in the match. The surface settles as the game progresses and becomes good for batting. Expect a good contest between bat and ball on Sunday.

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Weather Forecast

The temperature in Salem on Sunday is expected to range between 24 to 34 degrees Celsius, with humidity expected to be above 60%.

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Probable XIs

Dindigul Dragons

Probable XI

Rahul, Shivam Singh, Baba Indrajith (wk), Suboth Bhati, S Arun, Adithya Ganesh, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Boopathi Kumar, M Mathivannan, Varun Chakaravarthy, P Saravana Kumar.

Lyca Kovai Kings

Probable XI

J Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Ram Arvindh, S Sujay, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), M Mohammed, Manimaran Siddharth, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan.

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Match Prediction

Both the Dragons and the Kovai Kings have been playing a good brand of cricket in the TNPL 2023. It will be a cracker of a contest when these two sides meet in Salem on Sunday and a test of the nerves of players from both sides.

Dindigul Dragons look a well-balanced unit and fans expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Dindigul Dragons to win this contest of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Tamil

Live Streaming: FanCode

