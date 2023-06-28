TNPL 2023, Match 20, Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans will be facing the Dindigul Dragons in the 20th match of the seventh edition of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). This high-octane clash will be held at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem.

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans lost their first two games but bounced back to win the next two. They faced Ba11sy Trichy in their last game and beat them convincingly to win two games on the trot. They will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum on Wednesday.

After being asked to bat first, the Tamizhans posted 201 on the board, thanks to fifties from Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (50) and Balchander Anirudh (51). The bowlers then stepped up and restricted Ba11sy Trichy to 155/8 to win the game by 46 runs.

Dindigul Dragons, meanwhile, suffered their first loss of TNPL 2023 in their previous outing. After winning three games on the trot, they suffered a loss. They were completely outplayed by the Lyca Kovai Kings.

The Kovai Kings scored 206 in their 20 overs as the Dragons’ bowlers went on a journey. In reply, Shivam Singh scored 61 but it wasn’t enough as they got bundled out on 147. They will be hoping to put in a much better performance against the Tamizhans and get back to winning ways.

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons Match Details:

Match: Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons, Match 20, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Date and Time: June 28 2023, Wednesday, 7:15 pm IST

Venue: SCF Cricket Ground, Salem

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons Pitch Report

The pitch at the SCF Cricket Ground is a well-balanced one. There is an equal degree of assistance to the bowlers and the batters and fans can expect an even contest between bat and ball. Anything around 170 will be a good total to defend here.

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons Weather Forecast

The conditions in Salem on Wednesday will be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperature expected to be in the mid-20s.

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons Probable XIs

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Probable XI

S Radhakrishnan, Tushar Raheja (wk), Balchander Anirudh, Rajendran Vivek, NS Chaturved (c), Vijay Shankar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, S Ajith Ram, Alliraj Karuppusamy, P Bhuvaneswaran, S Ganesh, G Periyaswamy

Dindigul Dragons

Probable XI

Shivam Singh, Baba Indrajith (wk), Boopathi Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Adithya Ganesh, C Sarath Kumar, Suboth Bhati, M Mathivannan, P Saravana Kumar, VP Diran, Varun Chakaravarthy

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons Match Prediction

The Tamizhans have found the right combination and have won their last two games. They will be riding with confidence heading into their game against the Dragons who are coming off a loss in their last outing.

Dindigul Dragons look a well-balanced unit and expect them to get back to winning ways on Wednesday.

Prediction: Dindigul Dragons to win this clash of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023.

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Tamil

Live Streaming: FanCode

