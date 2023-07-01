TNPL 2023, Match 24, Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The Siechem Madurai Panthers will square off against the Lyca Kovai Kings in the 24th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023. The Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli will host this contest on Sunday, July 2.

The Siechem Madurai lost their first two games but turned the tables around to win the next three. They have six points under their belt. They faced the Ba11sy Trichy in their previous encounter and beat them convincingly.

The Panthers bowled brilliantly and knocked over Bassy Trichy for 105 runs, with P Saravana picking up three wickets. Their batters then stepped up and contributed significantly to chase down the total in 17 overs. They have won three games on the trot and will look to keep performing in a similar manner.

The Lyca Kovai Kings, meanwhile, have already sealed a spot in the playoffs. They have won five out of six games and are sitting at the top of the TNPL points table. They beat the Salem Spartans comprehensively in their last game.

After being asked to bat first, contributions from S Sujay (44), B Sai Sudharsan (41), and Ram Arvind (50*) helped them post 199 on the board. The bowlers then defended the total successfully by knocking over the Spartans on 120. They will look to repeat their performance on Sunday.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Match Details:

Match: Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings, Match 24, TNPL 2023

Date and Time: July 2, 2023, Sunday, 3.15 pm IST

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at the Indian Cement Company Ground is known to be a well-balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes in the initial stages. The spinners may come into play in the later stages of the game.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Weather Forecast

The temperature in Tirunelveli on Sunday is expected to range between 27 and 37 degrees Celsius.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Probable XIs

Siechem Madurai Panthers

Probable XI

Hari Nishanth (c), Suresh Lokeshwar (wk), Jagatheesan Kousik, Swapnil Singh, Washington Sundar, S Sri Abisek, Murugan Ashwin, K Deeban Lingesh, P Saravanan, Gurjapneet Singh, and Ajay Krishna.

Lyca Kovai Kings

Probable XI

S Sujay, J Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Ram Arvindh, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), M Mohammed, Manimaran Siddharth, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, and Jhatavedh Subramanyan.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Match Prediction

The Panthers have found momentum in TNPL 2023 and have won three games on the trot. They will be looking to repeat their performance when they take on the table-toppers Kovai Kings on Sunday.

The Lyca Kovai Kings have all the bases covered and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Lyca Kovai Kings to win this clash of TNPL 2023.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Tamil

Live Streaming: FanCode

Poll : B Sai Sudharsan to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes