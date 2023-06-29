TNPL 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: B Sai Sudharsan and Shahrukh Khan lead the charts – Updated after Match 20

The SCF Cricket Ground in Salem hosted the 20th match of the seventh edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) as the iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans locked horns against the Dindigul Dragons.

The Tamizhans were put in to bat first and they posted 173 on the board from their 20 overs, with Vijay Shankar hitting 43. Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore was the top scorer, making 45 off 35 balls.

During the chase Shivam Singh (74*) and Adithya Ganesh (59*) played brilliantly to put together an unbeaten 105-run stand and take their side across the line with nine balls to spare. Sai Kishore for the Tamizhans grabbed two wickets.

TNPL 2023 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after the conclusion of Match 20 (Image Courtesy: www.tnpl.com)

B Sai Sudharsan of Lyca Kovai Kings is the current leading run-scorer in TNPL 2023. The left-handed batter has amassed 371 runs in six innings so far. He is averaging 74.20 in the competition and has already hit four fifties.

The Chepauk Super Gillies’ batter Baba Aparajith is sitting below Sudharsan in the most runs list, with 273 runs to his name from six knocks. He is striking at 142.93 in the competition and has already hit two fifties. He is a vital cog in the Super Gillies’ batting lineup.

Shivam Singh of the Dindigul Dragons has jumped to the third spot, following his match-winning knock against the Tamizhans. He scored 74 off 57 balls to help his side chase down 174. His knock comprised 11 fours. He now has 211 runs to this name in five innings and follows Aparajith in the most runs list of TNPL 2023.

TNPL 2023 Most Wickets List

Shahrukh Khan in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/TNPL)

Lyca Kovai Kings’ skipper Shahrukh Khan continues to top the list for most wickets in TNPL 2023. The off-spinner has grabbed 11 wickets in the competition so far at an average of 9.18. He has been bowling beautifully in the tournament and is leading the Kovai Kings from the front.

Saravana Kumar P of Dindigul Dragons registered figures of 1/36 in his four overs against the Tamizhans on Wednesday. He has taken his tally to 10 wickets and has moved to the second spot in the most wickets list of TNPL 2023.

Bhuvaneswaran P of the iDream Tiruppyur Tamizhans struggled with the ball against the Dragons. He went wicketless and conceded 36 runs in his 3.3 overs. He has picked up 10 wickets in four innings so far and is behind Saravana in the most wickets charts in Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023.

