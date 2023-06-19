TNPL 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sai Sudharsan and Subodh Bhati top the charts – Updated after Match 8

The Dindigul Dragons recorded their second consecutive win in TNPL 2023 after beating Siechem Madurai Panthers by seven wickets on Sunday, June 18. Their net run rate of +2.408 is the best among all teams in the tournament, showing their dominance. The Dragons have been clinical in all departments in both of their matches so far.

In the first match of the day, Salem Spartans defeated Ba11sy Trichy by five wickets. They made amends after losing to Chepauk Super Gillies by 52 runs in their first match. Against Ba11sy Trichy, they chased down 140 with 28 balls to spare.

Skipper Abhishek Tanwar won the award for the Player of the Match after he finished with impressive figures of 4-1-9-3.

TNPL 2023 Most Runs List

Young left-handed batter Sai Sudharsan has been stupendous with the bat in TNPL 2023 and is the leading run-scorer of the tournament. He has scored 176 runs in two matches at an average of 88 and a strike-rate of 181.44.

Second on the list is Nellai Royal Kings' Ajitesh Guruswamy, who scored a century against the Lyca Kovai Kings. He has scored 126 runs in two games at an average of 126 and a strike-rate of 182.60. Pradosh Ranjan Paul (113 runs) and Baba Indrajith (100 runs) are third and fourth on the list, respectively.

TNPL 2023 Most Wickets List

Subodh Bhati is the leading wicket-taker of TNPL 2023 with five wickets at an average of 5.40 and an economy rate of 3.76.

Varun Chakravarthy, who came into the tournament on the back of some impressive performances for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, is second on the list. Chakravarthy has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 5.50, but his average of 8.80 is worse than that of Bhati.

M Poiyamozhi and P Saravana Kumar also have five wickets apiece to their names.

