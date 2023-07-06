TNPL 2023, Qualifier 1, Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

It’s time for the knockout stages of the seventh edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). The Lyca Kovai Kings will lock horns with the Dindigul Dragons in the first qualifier on Friday. The SCF Cricket Ground in Salem will host this clash, with the winner to directly qualify for the final.

The Lyca Kovai Kings are having a fantastic time in the competition. They have played seven games so far and won six of those. They finished at the top of the points table with 12 points to their name. The Kings beat the Siechem Madurai Panthers to book a place in the first qualifier.

The Kovai Kings posted 208 on the board, thanks to fifties from Suresh Kumar (64), B Sachin (67) and Shahrukh Khan (53). The bowlers then stepped up and knocked over the Panthers on 164 to win the game by 44 runs.

The Dindigul Dragons, on the other hand, finished the league stages in the second spot after winning six games out of seven. They defeated the Salem Spartans in their last league game.

Varun Chakravarthy and Suboth Bhati picked up two wickets each for the Dragons to restrict the Spartans to 160/6. Skipper Baba Indrajith played a brilliant knock of 83* off 50 balls to guide his side across the line in the penultimate over with seven wickets in hand.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Match Details:

Match: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons, Qualifier 1, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Date and Time: July 7 2023, Friday, 7:15 pm IST

Venue: SCF Cricket Ground, Salem

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Pitch Report

The pitch at the SCF Cricket Ground is slow in nature. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface and the batters will have to be patient early on in their innings. Once they get their eye in, they can start playing their strokes freely.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Weather Forecast

The conditions in Salem will be ideal for a game of cricket, with temperatures expected to hover between 23 and 31 degrees Celsius. There will be a humidity of 70% throughout the day.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Probable XIs

Lyca Kovai Kings

Probable XI

S Sujay, J Suresh Kumar (wk), B Sachin, Ram Arvindh, Atheeq Ur Rahman, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Manimaran Siddharth, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Valliappan Yudheeswaran

Dindigul Dragons

Probable XI

Vimal Khumar, Adithya Ganesh, Baba Indrajith (c & wk), Boopathi Kumar, Suboth Bhati, C Sarath Kumar, P Saravana Kumar, M Mathivannan, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aushik Srinivas, G Kishoor

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Match Prediction

Both sides have had an outstanding time in the league stages and will look to emulate it in the playoffs. With the winner of this clash to directly qualify for the final, fans can expect a cracking contest when these two sides meet in the first qualifier.

Lyca Kovai Kings have been a stronger unit this season and are expected to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Lyca Kovai Kings to win this clash of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Tamil

Live Streaming: FanCode

