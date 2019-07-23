TNPL: Ravichandran Ashwin bowls a bizarre delivery to get a wicket [VIDEO]

Ravichandran Ashwin is never shy of trying his tricks when it comes to T20 cricket

What’s the matter?

India’s star Test bowler, Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed eyeballs with a bizarre delivery during the TNPL match between Dindigul Dragons and Madurai Panthers in Tirunelveli on Monday. The off-spinner delivered a loopy ball, without using his forearm, and interestingly, ended up getting a wicket to his credit.

In case you didn’t know...

Apart from bamboozling batsmen with his classic off-breaks, Ravichandran Ashwin is also known for his bag of wily tricks. From bowling unforeseen leg breaks to trying unconventional bowling actions, the Tamil Nadu bowler springs up quite a few surprises to outfox the batters.

While Monday’s TNPL game saw the 32-year-old pull out one such trick, it wasn’t the first time that the ongoing tournament has witnessed him do something unorthodox. Earlier, Ashwin had bowled a delivery while hiding the ball behind him through his run-up to the crease.

The heart of the matter

Ashwin, who bowled the last over of the game on Monday, introduced a new delivery to the viewers. With 31 runs required off the final two deliveries, Madurai Panthers were already out of the game, and the Dindigul skipper had the luxury of experimenting against a tail-ender. The offie hid the ball in his run-up and tossed it up abruptly as he reached the crease. Madurai batsman Kiran Akash came down the track, looking to clear the fence, but holed out to NS Chaturved at long-on, giving Ashwin his third wicket of the night.

Watch the video here:

What’s next?

Ashwin, who recently had a county cricket stint with Nottinghamshire, is currently leading Dindigul Dragons in Tamil Nadu Premier League. The team has registered two impressive wins so far and looks good to go far in the tournament. Ashwin will eventually fly to the Caribbean to join the Indian squad for the two-match Test series against the Windies, starting on 22 August.