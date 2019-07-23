×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

TNPL: Ravichandran Ashwin bowls a bizarre delivery to get a wicket [VIDEO]

Kovvali Teja
ANALYST
News
520   //    23 Jul 2019, 14:43 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin is never shy of trying his tricks when it comes to T20 cricket
Ravichandran Ashwin is never shy of trying his tricks when it comes to T20 cricket

What’s the matter?

India’s star Test bowler, Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed eyeballs with a bizarre delivery during the TNPL match between Dindigul Dragons and Madurai Panthers in Tirunelveli on Monday. The off-spinner delivered a loopy ball, without using his forearm, and interestingly, ended up getting a wicket to his credit.

In case you didn’t know...

Apart from bamboozling batsmen with his classic off-breaks, Ravichandran Ashwin is also known for his bag of wily tricks. From bowling unforeseen leg breaks to trying unconventional bowling actions, the Tamil Nadu bowler springs up quite a few surprises to outfox the batters.

While Monday’s TNPL game saw the 32-year-old pull out one such trick, it wasn’t the first time that the ongoing tournament has witnessed him do something unorthodox. Earlier, Ashwin had bowled a delivery while hiding the ball behind him through his run-up to the crease.

The heart of the matter

Ashwin, who bowled the last over of the game on Monday, introduced a new delivery to the viewers. With 31 runs required off the final two deliveries, Madurai Panthers were already out of the game, and the Dindigul skipper had the luxury of experimenting against a tail-ender. The offie hid the ball in his run-up and tossed it up abruptly as he reached the crease. Madurai batsman Kiran Akash came down the track, looking to clear the fence, but holed out to NS Chaturved at long-on, giving Ashwin his third wicket of the night.

Watch the video here:

What’s next?

Ashwin, who recently had a county cricket stint with Nottinghamshire, is currently leading Dindigul Dragons in Tamil Nadu Premier League. The team has registered two impressive wins so far and looks good to go far in the tournament. Ashwin will eventually fly to the Caribbean to join the Indian squad for the two-match Test series against the Windies, starting on 22 August.

Tags:
TNPL 2019 Dindigul Dragons Siechem Madurai Panthers Ravichandran Ashwin
Advertisement
TNPL 2019:  Last season’s finalists Dindigul Dragons and Siechem Madurai Panthers lock horns in the 100th match of Sankar Cement Tamil Nadu Twenty20 Premier League
RELATED STORY
TNPL 2019, DD v SMP: Dindigul Dragons’ duo sizzle in big victory over last year's champions Siechem Madurai Panthers in the 100th match of the competition
RELATED STORY
TNPL 2018: Team of the Tournament
RELATED STORY
TNPL 2019: "100th game a great milestone for Sankar Cement TNPL," says Ravichandran Ashwin
RELATED STORY
TNPL 2019: Silambarasan picks four as Dindigul Dragons begin 4th Sankar Cement TNPL with a 10-run victory over Chepauk Super Gillies
RELATED STORY
TNPL 2019, Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies Preview: Ashwin-led Dragons run into rejuvenated Chepauk side 
RELATED STORY
TNPL 2019, Siechem Madurai Panthers v Turi Patriots Match preview: Battle of the champions on show as Panthers take on Patriots
RELATED STORY
I wanted to be calm like MS Dhoni but I couldn't, says Dindigul Dragons captain N Jagadeesan
RELATED STORY
TNPL 2019: Recovering Vijay Shankar still has a lot to offer Super Gillies
RELATED STORY
TNPL 2019 Schedule: Complete Time Table,  When and where to watch, Live Streaming &  Telecast Details
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us