"To truly make a comeback, they obviously would need 2-3 early wickets" - Deep Dasgupta on how India can turn things around on Day 2 

Former India wicket-keeper batsman Deep Dasgupta noted that the team will need to make a pressing start to the proceedings on Day 2. He feels India needs to take more early wickets to assert their stake in the fourth Test match. India succeeded in claiming three wickets to close out the day after a poor outing with the bat earlier.

The visitors were able to send both English openers into the pavilion early, courtesy of a couple of deliveries that rose from a length by Jasprit Bumrah. While the bowling unit often strayed away from their line and length following early breakthroughs, Umesh Yadav had the final say by breaching the defense of Joe Root.

Dasgupta believes India will need 2-3 wickets in the first session to carry the momentum from the end of the first day. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Dasgupta said:

"For India to really come back into the game, they did make a comeback with 3 wickets late in the day, but for them to truly make a comeback, they obviously would need 2-3 early wickets, because if you look at his England team, they bat deep."

MASSIVE moment in the day as Umesh Yadav sneaks one past Root’s forward defence to disturb the woodwork.



England have a lineup full of handy batsmen: Deep Dasgupta

Dasgupta praised the deep England batting outfit that is infused with all-rounders in the lower order. He noted that barring James Anderson, all of the players are handy batsmen and the Indian bowlers will have their task cut out. Dasgupta added:

"Someone like Ollie Robinson would bat at 10, so it's only Jimmy Anderson , who can't bat well like the rest. The rest of the 10 players are decent batsmen and can be very handy If India can pick 2-3 wickets in the first session, then it can be said that India are truly back in the game. But for that to happen again the bottom line is bowlers have to be disciplined."

England currently have the settled Dawid Malan at the crease alongside night watchman Craig Overton. The pair coasted England to safety in the final minutes of the session after the dismissal of Joe Root. The hosts ended the day at 53-3, and currently trail by 138 runs in the first innings.

