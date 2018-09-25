10 Batsmen with most 100s in ODI cricket

Sachin Tendulkar

One day international cricket is a format where batsman like to be on the aggressive and step on the acceleration button to score runs at a brisk pace and help their team win matches.

Over the years, some batting legends have dominated the sport by scoring a bagful of runs against quality bowling attacks. While some of them have been power hitters like Jayasuriya, Gilchrist, Gayle and McCullum, others have been elegant stroke makers like Amla, Waugh and Rohit Sharma.

We have also seen clinical finishers in Bevan, Dhoni and Buttler and some who play the sheet anchor’s role to perfection like Chanderpaul, Dravid and Sangakkara. Every batsman who dons the national jersey for his side dreams of getting to the three figures mark or scoring a century against his name. While some batsmen are more suited to playing the pinch-hitting role, others have the ability to occupy the crease and score massive tons.

One of the parameters of judging a batsman’s prowess is his ability to score hundreds in different conditions. The art of scoring centuries is not everyone's cup of tea as it involves a rare combination of exquisite strokeplay, sound temperament, solid technique and clinical shot making.

The greats of the game are those who make their starts count and convert them into big scores for their sides. Batting maestro like Sachin, Lara, Ponting, De Villiers and Kohli have one thing in common. All these greats had the ability to score hundreds on a consistent basis and help their teams set up huge totals or chase down daunting targets.

So it would be interesting to compile a list of the top ten batsmen with the most centuries in ODI cricket. The list is a perfect blend of batting greats of yesteryears and some of the best batsmen in the current era.

Before we run through the list, a look at batsmen who have scored 15 or more tons in ODI cricket

India: Rohit Sharma – 19, Virender Sehwag - 15 Shikhar Dhawan - 15

Pakistan: Saeed Anwar – 20, Mohammad Yousuf -15

Australia: Mark Waugh - 18, Adam Gilchrist – 16

South Africa: Herschelle Gibbs - 21 Jacques Kallis - 17

West Indies: Brian Lara - 19, Desmond Haynes - 17

Sri Lanka: Mahela Jayawardene - 19 Upul Tharanga - 15

New Zealand: Ross Taylor - 19, Nathan Astle - 16

