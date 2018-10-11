Top 10 cricketers with most 'Man of the Match' awards in T20Is

Debjyoti Bhakta

T20 international is the shortest format of international cricket. Each innings last up to 20 overs. The first official T20I match was played between Australia and New Zealand which was organised on 17 February 2005.

We shall be mentioning about the outstanding players who won the most man of the match awards in T20I. Let's have a look at these players.

#10 Brendon McCullum

Baz was known for his aggression and entertainment in T20I format. He is the 2nd highest run-scorer in this format with 2140 runs to his name. He is the first Kiwi player to score 2 T20I centuries. His highest score was 123 against Bangladesh on 21 September 2012 at Pallekele. He was the New Zealand's Sportsman of the Year 2014.

T20I - 71, Man of the Match Awards- 7

#9 Yuvraj Singh

Yuvi has been one of the most accomplished T20 all-rounders. He scored 1177 runs in T20I format. He was known for his six sixes off Stuart Broad's over and went on to score the fastest T20I fifty on 19 September 2007 at Durban. He received Padma Shri Award in 2014.

T20I - 58, Man of the Match Awards- 7.

