×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 10 cricketers with most 'Man of the Match' awards in Tests

Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
631   //    07 Oct 2018, 14:51 IST

3rd Test - New Zealand v West Indies: Day 2
Lara was one of the greatest match winners

Arguably the toughest format of the game, Test cricket is all about skill, patience, technique, and endurance. The first ever official Test was played between England and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in March 1877. 

Since its inception, there have been more than 2,000 Test matches played by 13 different countries. England has played 1004 Tests, the most by any cricketing nation. Ireland and Afghanistan recently became the 12th and 13th Test playing nations in May 2018 and June 2018 respectively.

Test cricket has produced some brilliant cricketers over its 141 years history. Some of them dominated the game for a long time and even went on to become the legends of the game. Only 28 players have won 10 or more ‘Man of the Match’ Awards in the history of Test cricket.

Honourable Mentions: Ian Botham (12), Graeme Smith (12), and Brian Lara (12). 

On that note, let’s take a look at top 10 cricketers with most 'Man of the Match' awards in Tests:

#10 Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)

England v Sri Lanka: 1st Investec Test - Day Five
Jayawardene

One of the most accomplished cricketers of the modern era, Jayawardene has an excellent record for Sri Lanka across all formats. The former Sri Lanka captain has scored 11814 runs in 149 Tests at an average of almost 50.

His stunning career included 34 hundreds and 50 fifties. He has led the scoring charts for Sri Lanka in various Test series and has won the 'Man of the Match' award on 13 occasions. 

#9 Sachin Tendulkar (India)

Indian batting legend and arguably the greatest batsman of the modern era, Sachin Tendulkar has played a huge role in India’s success for more than two decades. With 200 Tests, Sachin is the most capped Test player of all-time.

He has scored 15921 runs at an average of 53.78, which included 51 hundreds. Surprisingly, Sachin Tendulkar has won only 14 ‘Man of the Match’ awards in his long and illustrious career.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Team India Australia Cricket Sachin Tendulkar Ricky Ponting Greatest Cricketers of All Time Test cricket
Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Manchester is Always Red. Glory Glory Man United.
Most career runs at each batting position in Tests
RELATED STORY
Top 10 cricketers with most 'Man of the Match' awards in...
RELATED STORY
3 Indians Who Could Have Hacked Their Way Into The...
RELATED STORY
7 instances of epic sledging in cricket
RELATED STORY
Top 5 batsmen in world cricket right now
RELATED STORY
6 Cricketers who had stints in Bollywood
RELATED STORY
10 Of the fastest runners in world cricket right now
RELATED STORY
5 of India's biggest wins in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
5 greatest wicketkeeper-batsmen of all time
RELATED STORY
3 ODI captains who have led their side for 200 or more...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us