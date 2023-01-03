Top 10 funny memes after India escape with a narrow win in the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka

In a close finish, Hardik Pandya-led Team India edged out the Sri Lankan team in the first T20I on Tuesday, January 3, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They took a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series courtesy of the victory.

The Men in Blue batted first in the contest after losing the toss. India's batting line-up failed to fire as they ended up losing half their wickets with just 94 runs on the board within 14.1 overs. Deepak Hooda (41* off 23 balls) and Axar Patel (31*) rescued Team India from a precarious situation with a blazing 68-run partnership and powered them to a competitive162/5.

During Sri Lanka's chase, Hardik Pandya and Shivam Mavi bowled wonderfully in the powerplay and troubled the Sri Lankan batters. Mavi scalped two wickets during the period, while Pandya ended up wicketless even after a magnificent bowling display.

Umran Malik (2/27) and Harshal Patel (2/41) complemented their efforts in the middle overs and dented Sri Lanka's innings by picking up wickets at regular intervals. Dasun Shanaka (41) and Wanindu Hasaranga (21) played counter-attacking knocks in the second half of the innings and threatened to take the game away from the hosts.

Shivam Mavi (4/22) returned and gave a crucial breakthrough to Men in Blue by dismissing Hasaranga in the 15th over. Umran Malik then put India in the driver's seat with the massive wicket of Dasun Shanaka with a 155 KPH delivery.

Chamika Karunaratne (23*) tried his best in the end with a few lusty blows, but Axar Patel held his nerves in the final over and helped the hosts win the match by two runs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Hardik Pandya reflected on the win and said:

"I want to put this team into difficult situations because that will help us in big games. Bilaterals is something we are good at. I'm okay with losing a few games here and there but the main aim is to be prepared for the big moments."

Fans react after Shivam Mavi and Umran Malik help India defend 162 against Sri Lanka in the 1st T20I

Cricket fans on social media expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes on social media after the thrilling contest.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 A home World Cup year starts with India beating Sri Lanka at the Wankhede.. #INDvSL A home World Cup year starts with India beating Sri Lanka at the Wankhede.. #INDvSL https://t.co/op6PHhoLQ6

The sides will square off in the 2nd T20I of the series on Thursday, January 5, in Pune.

Poll : 0 votes